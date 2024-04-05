DWTS Alum Plays Coy About Mark Ballas Romance

Season 5 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Sabrina Bryan talked a bit about her relationship with Mark Ballas in a new interview.

Bryan was partnered with Ballas on his very first season of the show back in 2007. The two formed a very close partnership and had incredible chemistry. On the March 24 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, host Cheryl Burke asked the former Cheetah Girls star if things ever got romantic between her and Ballas — and she sort of dodged the question.

“You know what? We, nothing ever official. But we were just, again, it was like finding a new best friend. You know, finding a buddy,” she said. “We were together all the time… After rehearsal studios… we’d go in the parking lot of the Palazzo and go through our stuff again,” she continued.

“We were really, really close. Again, I wouldn’t really consider it a relationship, as much as it was a friendship,” she added.

Bryan and Ballas were eliminated in 7th place.

Sabrina Bryan Previously Confirmed That She & Mark Ballas Were Seeing Each Other

While on “Dancing With the Stars,” rumors that Bryan and Ballas were an item circulated. During the competition, Bryan did an interview with TV Guide in which she confirmed that she and Ballas were seeing each other.

“We’re going out tomorrow. He’s taking me out for a surprise this weekend and he won’t tell me what it is. He’s joking that it’s our first date because we’ve always hung out, millions of times, millions of dinners. But this is different,” she admitted.

She went on to say that she was open to seeing where the relationship went outside of the ballroom.

“We’ve been so focused on the competition. But now that that has died down, we’ll see where it goes. We haven’t had a chance to do any of that [dating] or even talk about it. We didn’t even realize that people would think that about us until they started asking us. Because you get so close to someone, you get so comfortable, that you don’t even see it,” Bryan told the outlet.

The relationship — serious or not — didn’t last very long.

Bryan married Jordan Lundberg in 2018 and they have two children together, while Ballas is married to BC Jean and they welcomed their first child in 2023.

Fans Reacted to Sabrina Bryan’s Comments About Dating Mark Ballas

A clip from Burke’s podcast was shared on Reddit where some fans responded directly to Bryan’s decision to play coy about her relationship with Ballas.

“Sabrina [expletive] about being buddies with Mark. They definitely dated,” one person wrote.

“Funny thing is that if anyone was actually around back then it was super obvious that Mark and Sabrina were dating. They had a People magazine feature and she posted tons of vlogs where it seemed pretty obvious. She did a lot to promote the Ballas/Hough band (called Almost Amy at the time) and he dedicated songs to her at their live shows. She also dedicated the young adult mystery book she wrote to him,” someone else added.

“Sabrina tried to pivot and Cheryl wouldn’t let her lol,” a third Redditor pointed out, referring to Bryan trying to skirt around the dating talk.

