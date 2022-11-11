DWTS Frontrunner Posts Tribute After ‘Sad’ Goodbye

A ”Dancing with the Stars” frontrunner spoke out following the double elimination that took place on the Disney+ dancing show.

On the ‘90s theme night on November 7, 2022, Heidi D’Amelio and her partner Artem Chigvintsev were sent packing alongside “Jersey Shore” star Vinny Guadagnino and pro Koko Iwasaki.

Heidi D’Amelio and her daughter, Charli, were the first mother and daughter to ever compete against each other on DWTS, and Charli had a lot to say following her mom’s elimination in the quarter-finals round.

Charli D’Amelio Paid Tribute to Her Mom After Her DWTS Elimination

In an interview with Extra just after the live elimination on Monday November 7, 2022, Charli D’Amelio admitted that things were “bittersweet” for her. While the TikTok star landed at the top of the leaderboard and advanced to the semi-finals with pro partner Mark Ballas, the night marked the end of her mom’s run in the competition.

“I’m sad,” Charli told Extra. “I wanted her and I to be there with each other every step of the way.” The teen added that she still plans to go to her mom for advice and show off her dances and costumes.

“I know she’s happy for me, but it is bittersweet going on to the semifinals without her,” Charli said.

Charli also posted a tribute to her mom on Instagram. Before thanking Ballas for “pushing” her to be the best dancer as possible, Charli wrote:

“I would like to start this off by saying i am so incredibly proud of my mom she truly amazed me every single week growing learning and finding new confidence in her dancing i will always cherish the moments we got to spend on this journey and i am so lucky to experience @dancingwiththestars with her by my side!!”

Heidi D’Amelio replied to her daughter’s post with four heart emoji. Other fans told “The D’Amelio Show” star that she was still a winner despite not scoring the mirrorball trophy.

“You may not have won in DWTS, but you have in parenting,” one fan told Heidi in response to her daughter’s poignant post.

Heidi D’Amelio Spent A Lot of Time With Her Daughter As They Competed On DWTS

The mom-daughter duo spent a lot of time together behind the scenes on DWTS. In an interview with TV Insider, Heidi said she had “a blast” being in the competition.

“It was great, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. It was intense, fun, and crazy and I get to do the show with my daughter,” she said, adding that she wished viewers could have seen more of her relationship with her daughter.

Following her elimination, Heidi thanked her daughter on Instagram.

“@charlidamelio going through this experience with you was very special for me- having you so close to me through every step of the way, experiencing the same things at the exact same time was absolutely incredible.” She wrote. “And I am so thankful for you always giving me tons of love & support when I needed it most. being in rehearsals & watching your process was amazing- you are so dedicated & work so hard – you inspire me always.”

