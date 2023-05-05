DWTS Champ’s Boyfriend Says She ‘Changed’ His Life

A recent “Dancing with the Stars” champion just celebrated a birthday and it looks as if she received a lot of love across social media on her big day. While there were many birthday wishes shared across social media, it was the mirror-ball winner’s boyfriend who really knocked it out of the park. Charli D’Amelio just turned 19 years old, and her boyfriend, Landon Barker, did not hold back as he publicly praised his gal.

D’Amelio joined season 31 of “DWTS” and was partnered by fan-favorite champion pro dancer Mark Ballas, in a return for him that thrilled viewers. D’Amelio was an immediate frontrunner, considering her massive social media presence and dance background, and the pair delivered a number of top-score performances throughout the season. While they had some consistent competition from runner-ups “Bachelorette” Gabby Windey and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, as well as third-place finishers Witney Carson and Wayne Brady, D’Amelio and Ballas did take home the mirror-ball trophy. A few months before joining “Dancing with the Stars,” D’Amelio debuted her romance with Landon Barker, the son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler. As Us Weekly noted, Landon showed up in the audience more than once to cheer on his girlfriend as she danced. When D’Amelio’s birthday came recently, he made it clear he adores and supports her as much, if not more, than ever.

Here’s what you need to know:

Landon Barker Didn’t Hold Back on Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday

On May 1, Barker posted a series of photos and videos on his Instagram page and he incorporated a sweet caption to honor his girlfriend’s big day. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world @charlidamelio,” his note began. “I don’t even know where to start, since the first day we ever started talking you have changed my life!” He shared a couple of fun dancing videos featuring D’Amelio, along with photos commemorating some of the highlights of their relationship. “Your (sic) such a kind, strong loving person and that has brought me and so many others so much happiness and love. I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much,” Barker’s caption continued.

D’Amelio commented on her boyfriend’s post shortly after he shared it, writing simply, “lover.” Her reply garnered over 6,000 “likes” and prompted dozens of additional happy birthday comments. In addition, Landon’s rocker dad commented, “She’s the best!!!” Barker’s fans were seemingly quite impressed by the birthday tribute he shared, as it received over 1,000 comments and 650,000 likes.

D’Amelio Received Lots of Birthday Love From Others Too

Naturally, D’Amelio received birthday love from lots of others too. Her family, and plenty of friends, enjoyed a birthday celebration at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau, Bahamas. Her mother and fellow season 31 “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Heidi D’Amelio took to Instagram to hype up her daughter for the big day. “Happy HAPPY 19th Birthday @charlidamelio I’m so happy to celebrate you on the beach,” she gushed. “I love you to pieces!! I’m so unbelievably proud of the young woman you are. I’m so proud to be your mom. I hope this is your best year yet,” she continued.

A handful of their “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues commented to add their own birthday greetings. Artem Chigvintsev, Selma Blair, Shangela, Daniella Karagach, and Allison Holker all shared their love, as did other entertainers like Teresa Giudice, Brie Garcia (formerly Bella), and several hundred fans. Charli’s sister Dixie D’Amelio shared her birthday wishes in a separate Instagram post, noting she “wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone else.”

Charli’s father, Marc D’Amelio, got in on the celebration as well. His Instagram post for his daughter’s 19th birthday included the caption, “Happy Birthday to my amazing and beautiful daughter Charli Grace D’Amelio.” He added, “You brighten the world and make me proud everyday. I love you Charli.” Both Dixie and Marc were in the Bahamas with Charli and Heidi for the big event. “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancers Sasha Farber and Gleb Savchenko added their birthday wishes on that post, and there is little doubt the season 31 “DWTS” champion felt all the love as she celebrated her big day.