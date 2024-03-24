Fans Upset With DWTS Champ’s Ex Following Shocking Split

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Charli D’Amelio and her boyfriend, Landon Barker, split in February 2024.

A little more than one month after the announcement, Barker released a new music single about heartbreak and healing, according to ET. The song, titled “Over You” was released on March 21.

“Can’t bring myself to move on/ I miss you now that you’re gone/ But I’ll get over you,” the lyrics read.

In a press release obtained by the outlet, Barker explained the meaning of the song.

“Some people you will never get over until the day you die. ‘Over You’ is a break up song that relates to me personally, and I hope it resonates with you too,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Are Unhappy With Landon Barker Over the Song & Music Video

Play

In the music video for “Over You,” Barker brought in YouTube and TikTok star Tara Thompson (Tarayummy) to portray the role of the female that he’s singing about. Plenty of fans think that Thompson is meant to represent D’Amelio in the video.

However, many fans criticized Barker for putting Thompson in the video — and others were upset that he even released the song. Many fans took to the comments section on Barker’s Instagram post about the track to share their thoughts.

“Charli is so much better off without you,” one person wrote.

“If you have to write a song about being over someone then you aren’t actually over them,” someone else added.

“@tarayummyy shouldn’t got involved with this hot mess I know it’s for a music video but this stuff is only going to be messy,” a third comment read.

“TARA didn’t expect that one coming wow, wonder how charli feelin,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Landon Barker Said He Is ‘Still Friends’ With Charli D’Amelio

D’Amelio and Barker sparked romance rumors in mid-2022 and went social media official a few weeks later. The two seemed very much in love, which is one of the reasons that their split surprised fans.

“Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves,” Barker wrote on his Instagram Stories in February 2024, according to People magazine.

“We are still friends and have so much love for each other. I am incredibly grateful for the time we shared and hope you can respect our decisions,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that D’Amelio and Barker broke up, either. On an episode of “The D’Amelio Show,” the reality star revealed that she and Barker actually split during a trip to the Bahamas.

“I feel a little naive and I feel stupid for knowing all of the arguments and all of the stuff that was going on and bragging about how perfect he is. I don’t think that I did something wrong. And I think in a lot of these situations that have happened that I still end up apologizing and I feel guilty, but I’m not perfect. And I know that,” D’Amelio said on the episode, according to Us Weekly.

The two managed to work things out, but, a few months later, they ultimately decided it was best to go their separate ways.

READ NEXT: Controversial DWTS Alum Asked Production to ‘Stand By’ Him