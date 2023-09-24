DWTS Guest Judge Spotted With Much Younger Ex

A “Dancing With the Stars” guest judge has kicked romance rumors into high gear after she was spotted holding hands with her ex in Beverly Hills.

Cher, 77, who appeared on season 17 of the dance competition show, was photographed with Alexander “AE” Edwards, 37, in photos posted by Page Six. Cher and Edwards were hand-in-hand when they left Funke restaurant where they dined with J Balvin and Tyga.

Cher and Edwards split in April 2023, according to TMZ. The two originally met at Paris Fashion week in September 2022, according to People magazine. Edwards previously dated Amber Rose and the two have a child together.

Heavy has reached out to Cher’s rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cher & Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Weren’t Engaged

In November 2022, Cher appeared to confirm her romance with Edwards, tweeting a photo of him along with his first name and a red heart emoji. A few weeks later, Cher’s mother died.

“This new relationship has helped ease the pain of the loss,” a source told People magazine in January 2023.

In Christmas Day 2022, Cher shared a photo of a large pear-shaped diamond ring. “THERE R NO WORDS,” she captioned the post, leading many to believe that she and Edwards had gotten engaged. People’s source that the ring “was the perfect present to help her get through this bittersweet time.”

On January 19, 2023, a TMZ reporter caught up with Cher and Edwards and asked them how their engagement was going. “It’s going okay, it’s going okay,” Cher responded, seemingly confirming her engagement. When she was asked when the wedding was, Cher just laughed.

In March 2023, Cher and Edwards made their red carpet debut at Versace’s Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show held in Los Angeles. In photos from the event, the aforementioned pear-shaped diamond ring was on Cher’s middle finger.

However, after Cher’s relationship with Edwards ended, sources told TMZ that the two were actually never engaged and that they were just playing it up for the cameras.

Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards & Cher Have Worked Together

Edwards works in the music industry and has worked with many artists, including Cher.

In an interview with E! News before the couple’s split was announced, Cher revealed that she was working on some new music.

“I’m going to England to make two albums,” she told the outlet. “Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that. He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that,” she continued, adding, “I think like any artist,” she teased, “when you’ve got something good, you’re excited.”

On August 31, 2023, Cher took to Instagram to tease a new song, though she didn’t provide any details. Over the course of the next week, she shared more snippets, and eventually announced that she’ll be releasing a Christmas album.

“Are you spending Christmas with me?” she asked in a caption posted on September 7, 2023. The album features an unspecified number of tracks but is slated for release on October 20, 2023. It’s unknown if Cher and Edwards worked together on this particular album.

