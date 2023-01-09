‘Petty,’ ‘Immature’: DWTS Pro Called Out by Fans

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is getting called out on social media by fans for the way she is handling her divorce.

Here’s what the dancer is saying and why fans are blasting her for it:

Cheryl Burke Made an Instagram Story Seemingly in Response to Her Ex-Husband’s New Relationship

Cheryl Burke’s divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence was finalized in September 2022. On New Year’s Day 2023, Lawrence and TLC member Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas went public on Instagram with their new relationship, which they later confirmed to People via Chilli’s rep Christal Jordan.

Chilli’s rep told the magazine that the new couple spent Thanksgiving and Christmas together in Atlanta and that Lawrence has met Chilli’s family.

“I’ve never seen her this in love. She is glowing. They are really cute together,” said Jordan.

The day that news was confirmed, Burke posted a cryptic Instagram story that simply read, “That was fast…”

Fans Think Burke Should Stop Being So Outspoken About Her Divorce

On Reddit, a poster made a thread asking what people thought about Burke’s “that was fast” comment. The original poster wrote, “She filed for divorce almost a year ago. Is that too fast to move on? I personally don’t think so… what are your thoughts?”

Most of the responses think that it is Burke who should move on and perhaps stop making everything so public.

“I think Cheryl should move on,” wrote one commenter. “It’s sad, but he’s allowed to move on. It’s been a year.”

Another commenter wrote, “It’s OK for her to be upset about it – but she does NOT have to post every little thing on social media – it’s coming across as her wanting pity and attention. And quite frankly – we do NOT know the facts in what contributed to their marriage/divorce since she’s the only one talking, we only are hearing one side of the story – it’s really no one’s business what happened I’ve never been a huge Cheryl fan but this is making me like her less and less – I feel for her and any trauma she has, but to me she always comes across as entitled, arrogant, and a little b****y. If she were to become a judge I don’t think I would be able to watch the show anymore – I think she’ll have a hard time focusing on others.”

“[To be honest], this is all Cheryl talks about. It’s all she capitalizes on, on TikTok. I’ve seen so many comments of fans wishing she’d post different content and I agree. You’ve rightfully bashed and made your coin about your divorce online and he’s found someone else and you’re still mad? I don’t get it,” wrote a third fan.

“It’s annoying and coming across as pathetic. Like u said it’s all she talks about, that and her leaving [‘Dancing With the Stars’]. She has every right to be mad that he cheated, but her constantly talking about it pick a new topic,” added a fourth fan.

One fan did defend Burke’s right to grieve her divorce, but even that fan thinks Burke is being “petty” and “dramatic.”

“In fairness, there’s no time limit on grieving the end of a marriage,” wrote that fan. “It’s possible she is still bitter and hurt by this. That being said, she isn’t doing herself ANY favors by constantly making this all public. In fact, I think it’s like having the reverse effect. She can have her thoughts and feelings, whatever they may be, but it’s like she’s either trying to illicit sympathy by making it public (begging the question, what will getting sympathy actually DO for you Cheryl?!) or is avoiding really processing and digging deep about her emotions surrounding this by just automatically going public in this petty, dramatic way.”

One fan simply wrote, “I love Cheryl the dancer, always have. But I think Cheryl the person is pretty damn immature. And broken.”

Burke retired from “Dancing With the Stars” at the end of season 31 after 26 seasons on the show. The dancing competition series returns for its 32nd season in 2023 on Disney Plus.