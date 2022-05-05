DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Addresses ‘Gossip Behind [Her] Divorce’

In an interview with Tamron Hall, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke spoke candidly about her divorce from actor Matthew Lawrence after less than three years of marriage, addressing the gossip and why she wanted to be the one to reveal the news when she posted about it to Instagram.

Cheryl Burke Said Announcing Her Divorce On Instagram ‘Wasn’t Easy’

Play

Why Cheryl Burke Wanted to Break the News About Her Divorce “Dancing with the Stars” veteran coach Cheryl Burke returns to “Tamron Hall” for an exclusive sit-down. Cheryl sheds light on the ongoing divorce from her famous husband, Matthew Lawrence, and tells us about her new podcast, “Burke in the Game.” #TamronHallShow #TamronHall Subscribe to Tamron Hall Show: bit.ly/2QAZSuD FIND YOUR TIME AND CHANNEL:… 2022-05-04T23:39:50Z

During her May 4 appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show,” the host asked Burke why she chose to share the news of her impending divorce on Instagram.

“It wasn’t easy,” admitted the dancer, adding, “I think part of my work is to not just preach but also practice what I’m preaching. If I’m going to be open, then I have to be open, and it’s better that I say it than some rumors starting about what was going on and why we got divorced.”

So, why did they get divorced? Burke said that it’s not her place to tell everyone that because it’s “nobody’s business.”

“It’s really nobody’s business. As far as what happened [between us], I’m never going to say anything as far as that goes,” said Burke.

She also admitted it’s been a “whirlwind of emotions,” but she’s just trying to move forward.

“It’s really a whirlwind of emotions that are happening. Obviously, as you stated, I am going through a divorce at the moment and it hasn’t been easy,” said Burke. “I am really trying just to take a step back and really try and feel my feelings and also, like you said, just move forward.”

When Hall pushed on whether Burke feels like she “failed” in her marriage, Burke said that failure is not necessarily a bad thing.

“[F]ailure, it really has a bad sound to it, right? But really, for me, there is no success without failure,” said the dancer. “I have been a competitor of ballroom dancing for my whole life and I have failed more than I know I will ever suceed, but it’s because of those moments that I learn and grow from that to get me to where I am today. It’s just how you interpret it and whatever you’re perceiving is what failure means to you.”

Burke Also Revealed They Were in Couples’ Therapy Before They Were Even Married

Play

Cheryl Burke Says Matthew Lawrence Will Always Hold a Place in Her Heart “Dancing with the Stars” veteran coach Cheryl Burke returns to “Tamron Hall” for an exclusive sit-down. Cheryl sheds light on the ongoing divorce from her famous husband, Matthew Lawrence, and tells us about her new podcast, “Burke in the Game.” #TamronHallShow #TamronHall Subscribe to Tamron Hall Show: bit.ly/2QAZSuD FIND YOUR TIME AND CHANNEL:… 2022-05-04T23:54:40Z

Burke has been outspoken about going to therapy on her Instagram and on her YouTube channel and she reiterated to Hall that she’s a “huge advocate for therapy.”

“I truly believe in [therapy]. Matt and I, we were in couples’ therapy even before our marriage,” said Burke. “I think people associate therapy with ‘Oh my god, there’s a problem,’ but really I think it’s very healthy to actually have that third person there that’s not biased and that can give you ways and tools, I guess you could say, on how to communicate and I don’t regret any of that. … I think it’s very important because emotions and feelings can get in the way and can get maybe misconstrued and so I’m a huge advocate for that.”

She also said that she and Lawrence “definitely did try” to repair their relationship but they had just grown too far apart.

“People evolve and people grow and sometimes they grow together and sometimes, unfortunately, they grow apart,” said Burke.

She added later, “He will always have a special place in my heart, for sure. I have so much love for him and his family, forever.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: DWTS Cast Member Confirms Season 31 Return