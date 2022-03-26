DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Takes Dramatic Step Amid Divorce Proceedings

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke is currently going through a divorce from her husband of nearly three years, Matthew Lawrence. After he responded to her divorce petition, she took a dramatic step to start extricating him from her life.

Cheryl Scrubbed All Mention of Matthew From Her Instagram

On Instagram, Cheryl has unfollowed her soon-to-be ex-husband and has scraped all photos of him. Notably, she had previously posted shots of them together at Christmastime from December 2021, but now her feed goes from spending some pre-holiday time with former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and guest host Leah Remini and singer Marc Anthony and a sponsored post about fitness to an uplifting post about all the lessons Cheryl has learned from professor and lecturer Brene Brown, then it skips ahead to a post after Christmas about diamond paintings and a New Year’s Eve photo dump.

In her pre-Christmas post about Brown’s acronym for trust, “BRAVING,” which stands for boundaries, reliability, accountability, vault, integrity, nonjudgment, and generosity, Cheryl wrote that Brown’s teachings have helped her with her “relationship patterns.”

Cheryl wrote:

[BRAVING is] really helping me break down what I need in order for trust to be built within relationships in my life. And I find it easy to use as almost an inventory for each of my relationships, and what I need from them. I’ve always researched these types of things (and have seen some of these before), but have never seen it so clearly put together in such a digestible way. So wanted to share with you in the case you, or someone you know, may also find helpful. Brené’s teachings have helped me so much between my struggles with addiction, trauma and relationship patterns. And I’m excited to dive more into this inventory from her book “Braving the Wilderness.”

That post went up a little over two weeks before the date Cheryl listed as her official split from Matthew in her divorce filing, January 7.

Notably, Cheryl has kept a few posts up that are from her wedding, but they are photos where she is with one or both of her parents.

Matthew Responded To Cheryl’s Divorce Proceeding On March 18

A month after Cheryl filed for divorce on February 18, Matthew responded on March 18 agreeing to most of her terms. But Radar Online reports that while she requested they each pay their own legal fees in her petition, Matthew has requested in his response that she cover his legal fees for the upcoming proceedings.

He agreed to everything else, including agreeing that the judge should enforce their prenuptial agreement and that neither one of them be made to pay spousal support to the other.

Cheryl and Matthew met through “Dancing With the Stars,” though not because Matthew was a contestant. It was actually his older brother, actor Joey Lawrence, who was on the show in season three in 2006. Cheryl and Matthew dated briefly before splitting up for nearly 10 years, then reconciled in 2017 and married in May of 2019.

When news of their divorce broke, a source told “Entertainment Tonight” that they had “been having issues for a while” and a second source said that a split was a “long time coming.”

“They have a lot of history together, and while they hoped this time around would be different, it proved otherwise. They have been living separate lives for a couple months now,” said the second source.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Slam Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Lack of Chemistry