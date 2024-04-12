Retired DWTS Pro Reacts to Seeing Ex With New Girlfriend

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke opened up about how she feels about her ex dating someone new following her divorce.

While chatting with DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt on the April 5 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke admitted that she doesn’t like seeing that her ex moved on. Although Burke didn’t specifically say which ex she was referring to, her ex husband, Matthew Lawrence, does have a new girlfriend.

“Is it easy for me to see my ex with other people? No. But also, I do know it’s over in my heart because there’s not that sense of like… I’m truly happy for him. Like, I actually and I know the difference of like feeling envious or like jealous or like, ‘I want him back’. Like, there’s none of that,” Burke said.

Lawrence, who was married to Burke from 2019 through 2022, is now dating Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas of TLC fame.

Cheryl Burke Said She’s Not ‘Jumping Up for Joy’ Over Her Ex’s New Relationship

Months after Burke’s divorce from Lawrence, he went public with Chilli. The two made things Instagram official on December 31, 2022. In an interview with Chris Harrison in March 2023, Burke expressed happiness for Lawrence.

“I really, truly hope he can have actually, you know, have a kid with Chilli. I think that’s amazing, because I think he’s wanted that, you know?” she said on an episode of “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

On her 2024 podcast, Burke expressed not being elated about the relationship, but being more indifferent.

“It’s really been pretty just, I’m not going to say I’m excited and jumping up for joy, but I’m not… I don’t have any emotion, I guess. And I don’t know if that’s, I don’t think that’s me numbing.

I think that’s me just being in peace with the fact that this man wasn’t for me, you know?” Burke said on her podcast.

Matthew Lawrence & Chilli’s Relationship Is Serious

In an interview with Page Six in April 2023, Chilli admitted that things were “different with Matthew Lawrence.

“It’s real and there is nothing fake about it. I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are. …He has changed everything, the way I look at relationships,” she told the outlet.

A month prior, Chilli told E! News that she and Matthew Lawrence were “very happy.”

“We’re not married yet so we’re just very happy and growing in our relationship,” she said.

Lawrence and Chilli aren’t the only ones who have weighed in on how things are going, either.

“I just want him to be happy,” Matthew Lawrence’s older brother, Joey Lawrence, told Us Weekly. “Matt is happy and that makes me happy. And that’s just what it is. It really is not any deeper than that,” he continued.

“But it is cool to see them together and they have a really cool thing going, so we’ll see what happens,” he added.

Meanwhile, Burke hasn’t seriously dated anyone since her divorce and has said numerous times that she’s focused on herself at the present time.

“And I’m okay with being like, I keep saying I sound like a broken record, but I am more than okay with being single. I owe it to myself. And actually, like, this is where I need to be,” Burke said on her April 2024 podcast.

