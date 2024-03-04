Former DWTS Pro Didn’t Know the Majority of Her Celeb Partners

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” champ Cheryl Burke has admitted that she didn’t really know most of her celeb partners on the show.

On the February 5, 2024, episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke revealed that the only person that she was familiar with was her season season 4 partner, Ian Ziering. During a chat with OG pro Edyta Śliwińska, the women both admitted that they didn’t really know any of the people they were paired with.

“If you put me in a room with them, I wouldn’t have any idea who they are,” Śliwińska said.

“Same,” added Burke. “Except for one. … Ian Ziering. My mom only let me watch one hour of television a week and it was ‘90210.’ That’s the only reason why I knew that one out of 26 partners,” she continued.

Cheryl Burke Won 2 Mirrorball Trophies Back-to-Back on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

On her first season on the dance competition show, Burke danced with Drew Lachey from 98 Degrees back in 2006. Although she may have not been completely familiar with who he was upon meeting him, the two built a bond and were able to work together to take home a Mirrorball Trophy.

The very next season, Burke danced with former football star Emmitt Smith. Again, she wasn’t familiar with him and didn’t know much about his career or his life, but the two formed a close relationship and also won a Mirrorball together.

Burke also danced with Wayne Newton, Chad Ochocinco, Rick Fox, Chris Jericho, and Rob Kardashian, to name a few of her famous partners over the years.

She retired from the show after season 31.

“This has been one of the absolute hardest decisions of my life & I am also confident that it is the right one. This has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat! Until next time…Love you all, always & forever xx,” she captioned an Instagram post in November 2022.

Cheryl Burke Previously Posted a Shoutout to Her Former DWTS Partners

Burke may have not been too familiar with some of the people that she was partnered with over the years, she has formed many friendships and deep connections with many of them.

On November 26, 2022, she shared a tribute post to her former partners, thanking them for the roles that they played in her life.

“To all of my dance partners who each has played a pivotal role in my life, THANK YOU. Thank you for the life lessons, for trusting me with your vulnerability, and for ALWAYS giving each dance your all. Though there were times of blood, sweat, and tears, I can confidently say that regardless of it all, not a single one has ever let me down,” she captioned a post.

Along with the touching caption, Burke also shared photos from her 26 seasons on the show.

