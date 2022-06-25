WATCH: DWTS Pro Has a Message for People Who Call Her ‘Fat’

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has been taking a walk down memory lane on social media and she shared a message for people who called her “fat.”

Cheryl Burke has been uploading TikTok videos discussing some of her various outfits on DWTS over the years and sharing her thoughts on them. There was one outfit in particular from season 7 that Burke wore as a way to deliver a message of sorts.

The photo Burke shared was with her partner Maurice Greene. The two finished the season in fifth place.

“This was a dress that… basically everyone called me ‘fat’ the week before and I wanted to wear a two-piece to show that I’m not fat. So, F U anyone who thought I was fat,” Burke said, holding her middle finger up to the camera.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Rallied Around Burke in the Comments

Burke shared this particular post on TikTok and on Instagram, writing “no caption necessary” and adding the dancing woman emoji.

For that particular dance, Burke wore a pair of black pants with a red fringe miniskirt with a bedazzled red bikini top that featured long black sleeves and fringe at the shoulders to match the piece of fabric around her waist. Burke bared her mid-section in the outfit — which was her goal.

Burke got support from her DWTS family, including Emma Slater and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Fans also took to the comments section of her post to show her love and support.

“You are so beautiful and always have been!! My favorite pro on DWTS and I voted for you and your partners every single time!! Haters gonna hate but love always wins,” one person wrote.

“You never looked anything less than beautiful in all of your costumes. Props to you and the costume department for always coming up with so many great designs,” someone else added.

“You have ALWAYS looked fantastic!!! They are just jelly,” a third Instagram user commented.

“Cheryl, well said my friend, you were not fat at all you are the most beautiful woman I know. Haters will hate and they are jealous, do not let what people say dictate your life, what goes around comes around. You are an amazing, loving, caring, special woman. THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU, I LOVE YOU,” a fifth comment read.

Burke Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the public eye on a dancing competition show has been a wonderful experience for Burke, who openly talks about how much she enjoys being a part of the program.

Another thing that he has openly discussed is her struggle with body dysmorphia and how it has affected her day-to-day life — especially when she’s in the ballroom.

“I also have body dysmorphia that I deal with as well that comes with the business that also came even before I moved here to Los Angeles. So there’s all that that I have to deal with,” she told People magazine in September 2021.

She also told the outlet that she’s starting to feel pain when she dances.

“My hips don’t lie, and I’m starting to get tendonitis. For a woman, as far as ballroom dancing competitively goes, normally in their 30s [they retire],” she said. “I’m 36, so it’s like, ‘Okay, time to hang up those shoes.'”

Nevertheless, Burke is hoping to return to the ballroom for season 31 of DWTS, which she has confirmed on her podcast.

READ NEXT: Cheryl Burke Worries About Her Mental Health as She Contemplates Freezing Her Eggs