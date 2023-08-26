Cheryl Burke Says Goodbye to Hollywood Hills Home: PHOTOS

Cheryl Burke has officially started her new chapter. The veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, who announced her retirement from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in 2022, is saying goodbye to Hollywood – or at least to her Hollywood Hills home.

On August 24, 2023, Burke posted a tribute to her longtime home on Instagram and shared some of her favorite memories from her many years living there.

Cheryl Burke Posted Photos From the House That She Lived in For 16 Years

In a slideshow shared on Instagram, Burke gave fans a look back at some special moments at her home. The first photo featured the two-time mirrorball trophy winner posing on a massive deck that overlooks the Hollywood Hills. Another photo featured Burke indoors, but with a view of the sliders that lead out to the balcony. Another photo showed her hamming it up with her half-sister Nicole and pal Leah Remini. Burke shared other photos of the interior of the house, including a look at the kitchen and a family room with a stone fireplace.

She captioned the post with, “Goodbye to the Hollywood Hills 👋 Taking a look back at my home of 16 years, and all of the memories that were made. From my old after-party days in my 20s (pre sobriety) to filming a live episode of DWTS with [Cody Rigsby] when I got Covid. It’s bittersweet saying goodbye to the house that helped me grow into the woman I am today.”

Burke, 39, added that she has realized that she has outgrown this chapter of her life and that it’s time for her to move forward. She also thanked all of the people in her life who helped her create memories in her home.

“A bit sad to say goodbye, but excited for this new chapter,” she wrote.

In a video posted on August 25, Burke shared footage of her house as she finished up packing. “Something is just telling me it’s time to move on,” she told fans. “I have so many mixed emotions. I’m feeling scared. And lost, a little bit.”

As of this writing, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum has not revealed where she is moving to.

Cheryl Burke Has Been Teasing Her Move for a While

Burke’s goodbye to her home comes a few weeks after she first teased that she was making a change to her living situation. In early August, she posted on Instagram: “When you suddenly wake up and realize you need to leave the city you’ve been living in for the past 16 years. …LA, I think it’s time for a change… where shall we try next?”

Not long after, she posted a video of her packing to announce that she was moving out of her home of 16 years.

According to Robb Report, Burke sold the mid-century pad for $2.2 million, which is nearly $1 million more than she paid for it in 2009. The two-level home was built in 1950 and features an open-concept space with wood beam ceilings and canyon views.

Burken previously told the Los Angeles Times that she originally considered selling her home seven years in because she was becoming bored with it. Instead, she incorporated the help of her longtime friend Leah Remini to help her redesign and redecorate the house.

“My favorite room is the new library lounge area,” Burke told the Times in 2016. “Leah basically redesigned everything; interior design is her passion. She redid the whole room for me and made it into a room where I can sit with friends entertain and relax.”

The DWTS pro also said she loved the balcony in the home where she had views of the hills and the city.

