‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Takes on New TV Gig

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has a new hosting job for the Super Bowl.

Burke announced that she will be a special correspondent for Inside Edition during the Super Bowl week on February 7, 2022.

“Excited to announce that I’ll be a special correspondent for @insideedition this week for the Super Bowl!” she wrote. “We have some fun surprises in store. Stay tuned!”

Burke Has Been Posting About the Position

Burke posted a few times about her job so far.

“Exciting first day as a special guest correspondent for @insideedition during Super Bowl week!” she wrote in the February 8, 2022 post. “@victoriacano & I had a blast checking out the @nfl experience at the @lasuperbowlhctoday. See you guys Wednesday! Who are you rooting for Sunday?”

Burke’s coworkers and fans were excited for her to take on the new challenge.

Gleb Savchenko commented on the post with two flame emojis, while Ezra Sosa simply wrote, “YES!!!”

One fan commented, “HEY BEAUTIFUL, so glad you had so much fun. I love seeing your talent especially you dance. I can hardly wait for dancing with the stars return. Thank you for being you awesome.”

Burke May Not Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Burke has been a dancer on “Dancing With the Stars’ for 23 seasons, and she has won the show twice.

The 37-year-old professional dancer has spoken about the toll she has felt due to professional dancing for so many years and the fact that she would like to retire from dancing on the show, though she does not necessarily want to leave it altogether.

Burke opened up to Hello! Magazine about what she would really like to happen in her time on “Dancing With the Stars,” saying that she’d like to be a judge on the show, or even a judge on the UK-equivalent “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

She added a comment about how she would “do it in a heartbeat, here or in the UK, I love the UK version.”

The star also told Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News Anchor on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast, that she would like to retire from professional dancing soon.

“I’ve been going through personal issues and everything’s been so uncertain. I’m 37, am I going… ” Burke Shared. “That makes no sense, and this is in October. But that question mark of just how long can I live as a dancer? Let’s be real here, a lot of women in their early 30s retire. This is not a sport that you could last forever and especially as a woman, and nor do I want to be that person who looks old grandma over here barely kicking her leg up.”

She also said that there are a lot of young women who are breaking into the field, which can do a number on her ego sometimes.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

READ NEXT: Some Fans Have Question After Lindsay Arnold’s Latest Announcement