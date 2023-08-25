Cheryl Burke Sets Wheels in Motion for Major Life Change

After season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars,” professional dancer Cheryl Burke announced her retirement. She had left DWTS previously, but this departure seemed to signal the beginning of a truly new chapter for Burke.

In December 2014, People shared that Burke had chosen to leave “Dancing with the Stars” and had a deal in place with competing network NBC. “I never thought I’d be able to walk away. But after a decade of something, it’s time to move on and try something different,” she said at the time.

Burke felt the need to “be challenged, to feel inspired” and explained, “It was very clear [DWTS] only wanted me back as a dancer. They weren’t interested in using me for other things and letting me grow.”

The dancer had joined “Dancing with the Stars” in season 2 and won mirror-ball trophies back to back with Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith. Burke appeared in each consecutive season through season 19 before leaving for NBC and the short run of “I Can Do That!”

She returned to ABC for season 23, skipped seasons 24 and 26, and otherwise continued to partner with celebrities until her November 2022 retirement. One particular move Burke recently made suggests this retirement really is for good.

Cheryl Burke Quietly Sold Her Hollywood Hills Home

On August 12, Robb Report shared that Burke had sold the home she had owned in Hollywood Hills, California. The “Dancing with the Stars” champion originally purchased the property for $1.3 million in 2009.

Realtor Meredith Schlosser celebrated the home’s sale with an Instagram post on July 31. The sale price was $2.19 million for the home with 2,100 square feet, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

According to Realtor, the Hollywood Hills home was originally built in 1957. When the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran moved in, quite a few of the original design aspects were still in place. Seven years later, Burke felt somewhat bored with the aesthetic and a good friend stepped in with ideas to remodel it.

Burke’s Gorgeous Home Changed Ownership on July 31

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Leah Remini, who has since become a good friend of Burke’s, helped create a relaxing home that kept Burke there for almost a decade more. Truvia shows the property had been listed for sale several other times over the years. However, it was not until this latest listing that Burke officially sold.

Burke listed the Hollywood Hills home on April 14 at $2.3 million and dropped the price slightly on June 22. A contingent offer was put into place on July 7, and as of July 14, the property was listed as a pending sale. The deal closed on July 31.

An online virtual tour of Burke’s former home shows it has a stunning view, a stone fireplace, a cozy outdoor lounging area, and an impressive spiral staircase. A two-story deck overlooking the city stretches along the back of the home.

While Burke has not revealed details on where she will live next, she has teased it could be somewhere entirely different. The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran suggested she might try living somewhere other than California, and she received plenty of suggestions from fans. She had not shared her home-selling plans with fans throughout the process either, and everybody will be eager to see where she lands next.