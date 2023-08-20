Cheryl Burke Teases Potential Big Life Change

At the end of season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars,” Cheryl Burke announced her retirement. She had participated in 26 seasons of DWTS over the years, and she won mirror-ball trophies in her first two runs as a professional dancer with a celebrity partner.

Winning the mirror-ball trophies with both Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith, in seasons 2 and 3, were surely big highlights of Burke’s professional career, and she admitted she was sad to depart “Dancing with the Stars.” However, Burke navigated plenty of personal life difficulties in recent years and she seems ready to embrace new adventures.

A difficult divorce from her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, and his current romance with TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, had prompted Burke to do a lot of healing and reflecting. The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro has shared quite a bit of her healing journey with fans, and a recent social media post suggested she might be ready to do something big.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke Might Leave Los Angeles

On August 11, Burke took to her Instagram page to share an intriguing tidbit. “When you suddenly wake up and realize you need to leave the city you’ve been living in for the past 16 years,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum teased.

In the caption of her post, Burke added, “LA, I think it’s time for a change… where shall we try next?” If Burke already had some ideas that appealed to her, she did not reveal details. However, she got quite a bit of feedback from others regarding possibilities.

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” pro Gleb Savchenko suggested Burke consider Miami, Florida, and a few of Burke’s followers suggested the same. New York City was a popular suggestion as well.

One enthusiastic fan commented, “You should go to New York City @cherylburke because it’s so beautiful there and that’s where I was born and that’s my city of birth and you’ll love it up there too!! 🗽❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😊”

The DWTS Star Was Given Plenty of Ideas to Consider

Several fans suggested Burke consider other parts of California, like San Francisco, Napa Valley, or San Diego. “Sonoma County is calling! We are laid back and chill here,” someone shared, emphasizing the area had “No paparazzi! No drama! Nice people! Beautiful coastlines! Tons of hiking! Redwood trees! Guy Fieri!”

Burke’s post received plenty of unusual suggestions from fans, as well as ideas that might be great fits for Burke’s desire for a change of scenery. Nashville, Tennessee was a popular idea, and some cities outside the United States, like Toronto or Paris, popped up too.

By the looks of her comments section, Burke’s fans are spread all over the U.S. As the list of ideas grew in her comments section, Savannah, Georgia, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Chicago, Illinois were suggested by various fans. So were Salt Lake City, Utah, Scottsdale, Arizona, and even South Dakota.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum grew up in California, but told Us Weekly her favorite vacation spot was Palawan in the Philippines. Burke recently sold her home in Hollywood Hills, California, according to Robb Report, which would certainly free her up to head somewhere new if she decides she’s ready to make a big change.