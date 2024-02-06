Popular DWTS Pro Shares Injury Update as Tour Continues on

Popular “Dancing With the Stars” pro Daniella Karagach is set to join the show’s live tour on February 6, 2024.

The one-time Mirrorball Trophy winner was announced as part of the show’s cast, along with her husband, Pasha Pashkov. However, she reinjured her ankle and was forced to take a few weeks off to rehab it. Now, it seems she has gotten clearance from her doctors, and she’s already been rehearsing for the show.

“Grateful I took this time to heal from my injuries and take care of my body before hitting the road. @dwtstourofficial @nopenother & @robertroldan_ thank you for taking great care of me and making sure I feel comfortable getting back into the show smoothly,” Karagach captioned an Instagram post on January 29, 2024.

“As for @ezra.sosa and @kailyn_rogers you guys are true super hero’s. Thank you for teaching me this show in just a few days. You both are the greatest and I’m lucky to have worked with you. I’m so excited to join my @dancingwiththestars fam (I’m so nervous) but so freaking excited to perform again!!!! Ahhh!!!!!” she added.

Fans Are Very Excited to See Daniella Karagach Officially on Tour

The DWTS live show kicked off in January 2024, without Karagach — but she’s ready to join her friends for the remainder of the tour dates, which go into March. Fans are thrilled to hear that she’s feeling better and that she’s ready to perform once more.

“Happy she has a return date, mostly just hoping that she’s able to take care of herself properly in between shows so she doesn’t re-aggravate the issues she’s been dealing with,” one Redditor wrote.

“THE QUEEN IS RETURNING TO US,” someone else added.

“You just know the quality of dance has suddenly taken an upward swing,” a third comment read.

“Yay I’m going February 10th! I was so hoping she would make it since she’s my favorite pro,” a fourth person said.

Daniella Karagach’s Recovery Has Gone as Planned

Back in December 2023, Karagach shared that she would be delaying her tour debut. At the time, she said that she expected to be well enough to heal by February 2024 — and that appears to be the case.

“I just wanted to give you a little update. As you have probably seen, I’m injured. I’m so excited for this tour and want to make sure I give it my all every time I dance on stage. In order to do that, I have to heal properly before going on the road,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“I will unfortunately be missing the first month of tour. While I’m healing, the absolutely incredible @alexis_warr will be there in my place. I’ll be joining the @dwtstourofficial tour starting in early February! I’m so excited to come out and dance again. Can’t wait to see you all there,” she added.

Karagach competed on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside singer Jason Mraz. She danced through her injuries, taking Mraz to the semifinals and ultimately ending the competition in second place. Xochitl Gomez won the Mirrorball with her ballroom pro partner, Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

