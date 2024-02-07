Retired DWTS Pro Says She’d Go on ‘Love Is Blind’

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke appears to be open to appearing on Netflix’s hit dating show, “Love Is Blind.”

On the January 25, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke chatted with former DWTS pro Lacey Schwimmer about her dating life — or lack thereof. Burke admitted that she hasn’t really dated since splitting from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence in early 2022.

During the conversation, the ballroom pro admitted that she’s consider going on “Love Is Blind” — if there was ever a celebrity version.

“I already pitched ‘Love Is Blind,’ the celebrity version and I would love to do that,” Burke told Schwimmer. “I mean, I pitched the president of Netflix this recently, I said, ‘listen, you have to do it.’ And he goes, ‘how would we do it?’ And I said, ‘well you have to have rules. You’d get disqualified if you announce, like, what you do for a living,” Burke explained.

Cheryl Burke Is in ‘No Rush’ to Find Love

Burke, 39, has made it clear that she’s not rushing to get into another relationship.

“I have been on dates, yes. Has there been anyone to brag bout? No. I am not in a rush,” she told E! News in September 2023. “I owe this to myself. You know they say every narcissist you date you owe a year to yourself. I’ve got a lot of years to make up, OK?” she added.

The podcast host went on to tell the outlet that she’s not into dating apps because she thinks the whole process is “ass-backwards.”

“That’s not what I’m looking for. I’m not looking for someone with no personality that’s on my Abercrombie & Fitch shopping bag. I’m not doing that. I am almost 40 years old,” she explained.

She went on to share what she’s looking for in a potential partner. “I’m looking for someone who can really inspire me that makes me think that supports me and vice versa. [Someone] that is his own person and I’m my own individual person but then we come together because we enjoy each other’s company,” she said.

Cheryl Burke Often Posts TikTok Videos About Being Single

In February 2022, Burke shared a statement about her split from Lawrence on social media.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending. I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me,” she wrote on Instagram, according to Us Weekly.

Over the past year or so, Burke has really upped her social media presence. She has posted quite a few TikTok videos about being single and seems to be more than okay with how her life is without someone by her side.

On February 1, 2024, for example, Burke made a voiceover video in which she said she likes being single.

