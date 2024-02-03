‘Bachelor’ Star Discusses Possibility of Joining DWTS Season 33

The newest “Bachelor” lead, Joey Graziadei, may be cast on season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Generally, a member of Bachelor Nation usually makes the cast each season, and many think that Graziadei, 28, may be the next one to trade in roses for dancing shoes.

On Monday, January 22, 2024, Graziadei sat down for an interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. During their chat, he was asked if he’d be interested in competing on DWTS.

“Ok. isn’t this really, confirm or deny, Joey, isn’t it really your grand plan to get on Dancing with the Stars? Yes or no?” Ripa asked him (via The U.S. Sun).

“If that call comes, I would be open to it, but to be honest, I’m trying to do one reality show at a time right now, so let’s get through this one first,” he responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Thinks He’d Do Well on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

As it turns out, Graziadei thinks he could be a contender on an upcoming season — if given the opportunity.

“You know, I have a little rhythm,” he told Ripa and Consuelos on “Live!”

“If I get a drink or two in me, I think I can move a little bit, but I don’t think that’s allowed on Dancing with the Stars, so we’ll see what happens,” he joked.

If Graziadei ends up being cast, he will be one of many “Bachelor” leads who have joined the cast. Others include Sean Lowe, Nick Viall, Matt James, and Jake Pavelka.

Historically, the “Bachelor” stars haven’t made it very far in the competition, but the “Bachelorette” stars tend to do extremely well. Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe both won Mirrorball Trophies on their respective seasons. Meanwhile, Charity Lawson competed on season 32 and made it to the semifinals.

Some People Believe There Is a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Curse

For some “Bachelor” stars, joining the cast of DWTS has been bad news for their relationship. There have been a few couples (Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer, for example) who have broken up when the newly engaged lead goes on to join “Dancing.”

On the January 25, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, host Cheryl Burke and her guest, former DWTS pro Lacey Schwimmer discussed this.

Both Burke and Schwimmer agreed that jumping from “The Bachelor” to “Dancing With the Stars” isn’t a good idea.

“Here’s the thing. New relationships need time. It needs consistency, it needs something to build. And I feel like when you’re on a television program, you’re already under a microscope. So you’re kind of not being your 100% authentic self,” Schwimmer said.

“I don’t think they should take these people, days after they announce that these people are together, and then put them into our situation,” she added. She cited the long hours of rehearsals as well as building chemistry with a dance partner as reasons that relationships of DWTS competitors may not last.

