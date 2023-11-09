Former DWTS Pro’s Stepsister Has Died: ‘I’m Still Grieving’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke has shared some sad family news. On the November 7, 2023, episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke revealed that her stepsister, Amanda Wolf, died a few months ago.

“And I also want to share with you, my step-sister… passed away end of August,” Burke told podcast guest AJ McLean. “We don’t have the coroner’s results as of today, but she definitely, I know, passed from addiction,” she continued.

“I’ve never had anyone close to me, like that, pass away from addiction. And then on top of it, it’s a weird feeling because it’s like I almost feel more at peace knowing that she’s at peace,” she said, adding, “I’m still grieving.”

Cheryl Burke also has two three half-siblings, Ina Burke, Kevin Burke, and Nicole Wolf. Her biological father, Stephen Burke died in 2018 at the age of 67.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently. Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already. Rest In Peace,” the dancer captioned an Instagram post at the time.

Cheryl Burke Paid Tribute to Her Stepsister on Her Birthday

Burke didn’t post about her stepsister on her Instagram feed when she first died, but paid tribute to her in October 2023 on what would have been her birthday.

“Happy birthday sister. You are missed. Rest in peace. I love you,” Cheryl Burke captioned a post.

Burke has previously opened up about her blended family by way of her YouTube channel. After her parents Stephen Burke and Sherri Bautista Burke divorced, her mom married Robert Wolf, whom the ballroom pro calls “a wonderful man.”

“I have a wonderful stepfather who has been my father, but it was really important for me just to reach out to my dad. Just for me and to like, have some closure if anything really were to happen,” Cheryl Burke said during a 2012 interview with Bethenny Frankel (per People).

The podcast host also gained a stepsister named Amanda, her “live Barbie doll.”

“This was Robert’s daughter with his previous wife,” Cheryl Burke said on YouTube. “I had my perfect stepsister,’ she added. Amanda Wolf moved to Arizona when the girls were younger, which devastated Cheryl Burke.

Cheryl Burke & AJ McLean Discussed Addiction & Sobriety on the Podcast

After sharing the tragic loss of her stepsister, Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean went on to talk a bit about addiction issues.

During their chat, McLean brought up the sudden death of former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor (and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter), Aaron Carter.

“Even since Nick’s little brother passed away, I’ve been heavily involved with the mental health community. Now mental health is not being swept under the rug. People are talking about it more candidly now, thankfully,” McLean said.

“My goal, at some point, if I can surround myself with the right people, is I want to open up free clinics for addicts who can’t afford or don’t have insurance,” he added.

McLean has been sober for a little more than two years. Cheryl Burke has been sober since 2018.

