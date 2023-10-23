Cheryl Burke Says a DWTS Pro ‘Came’ at Her

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke says that some people aren’t thrilled about her new podcast.

On the October 16, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke chatted with former DWTS host Tom Bergeron. At one point during their conversation, the two discussed criticism they’ve received and Burke admitted that one of the pros reached out to her.

“It really pissed me off that you’re getting some heat for this,” Bergeron told Burke, referring to her podcast.

“It’s bad,” she said. Burke’s podcast is meant to give a behind-the-scenes look at the show from years past. However, she says that some people don’t listen to the podcast, instead they just assume that she’s “bad mouthing” the show.

“It’s just like f***** get a life. Relax. If you don’t like it, don’t listen. Don’t watch. Move on,” Bergeron said.

“How about this? A pro dancer came at me,” Burke said, not naming the person. Bergeron seemed a bit surprised by this admission.

“Oh, well, tough,” he said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cheryl Burke’s Podcast Isn’t Meant to Degrade the Show

Burke started her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast several months after retiring from “Dancing With the Stars.”

“She knows all the secrets, the behind the scenes arguments and the affairs, the flings, the flirting and the fighting. It’s time to tell all. We’ll take you all the way back to Season 1 and up through today for the dance floor drama like you wouldn’t believe. Former partners, co-stars, friends and frenemies will join Cheryl each week,” the description of the podcast reads.

So far, Burke has had a number of guests on her podcast, including Sharna Burgess, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Trista Sutter, and Brian Austin Green.

There have been a few good tidbits to come out of Burke’s podcast so far. For example, former DWTS host Brooke Burke admitted to having a bit of a crush on Derek Hough. And while there have been some speed rounds that have forced some of the pros to share their least favorite partners, the episodes haven’t been scathing, by any means.

“The people who are coming at me are obviously assuming that this is me bad mouthing the show,” Burke said. “I’m not disparaging the show,” she continued, adding that she’s “grateful” for the show’s role in her life.

Cheryl Burke Announced Her Retirement During Season 31

In 2022, Burke announced her decision to retire from “Dancing With the Stars” after competing on 26 seasons.

“This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

“I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me. I am excited about the idea of evolving, about being challenged in new ways, having the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, focusing on my new found love for podcasting, & I’m ready to face the uncertainty (though it’s scary as sh**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry,” she added.

Burke’s new podcast has new episodes released every Monday.

READ NEXT: Allison Holker Returns to the Ballroom 7 Years After Leaving the Show