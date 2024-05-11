Former DWTS Pro Says Cast ‘Really Hurt’ Her After Family Tragedy

Retired “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke said that no one from the show reached out to her when she lost her stepsister, Amanda Wolf, in 2023.

On the April 29 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke said that she was “hurt” that no one contacted her.

“What really hurt me the most was when no one reached out to me when my stepsister died. So then there’s that layer, right? So there’s like a lot of different layers that have happened both in everyone’s lives, right?” Burke asked.

“When my stepsister died, like not one person. I’m hurt by it because I’m not that girl who’s like, oh, I’m still bitter. Like, what a freaking loser,” she continued, adding, “like, that’s not who I am.”

Burke retired from “Dancing With the Stars” after season 31.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Feel Bad Cheryl Burke After Hearing What She Said About Her Stepsister

Burke’s stepsister died following a battle with addiction. She opened up about the Wolf’s death on a November 2023 episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

On her recent podcast, Burke talked about how she feels about the DWTS cast not reaching out.

“I think that with some people, talking about the past means you’re not over things. And that is just not true in my world. Like for me, talking about it is me trying to let go of it, like in real time. Like you cannot run. I cannot continue to run away from any type of feelings because I know for a fact that if I continue on that path I was on when I was drinking, it’s just going to go downhill,” she said.

A few fans took to Reddit after the podcast episode was released to share their thoughts on the cast not reaching out to Burke following her family tragedy.

“I do think it is [expletive] that nobody reached out to her after her step sister died,” one person said.

“I can’t help but feel for her on the stepsister thing. That was before most of the podcast drama happened, not that it matters. Plenty of them are on social media regularly and would have seen it,” someone else said.

Cheryl Burke Has Been ‘Grieving’ the Loss

On the November 7, 2023, episode of “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans,” Burke opened up about her stepsister’s death for the first time.

“I also want to share with you, my step-sister… passed away end of August,” Burke told podcast guest AJ McLean. “We don’t have the coroner’s results as of today, but she definitely, I know, passed from addiction,” she continued.

“I’ve never had anyone close to me, like that, pass away from addiction. And then on top of it, it’s a weird feeling because it’s like I almost feel more at peace knowing that she’s at peace. I’m still grieving,” she added.

Although Burke didn’t post about Wolf’s death on Instagram, she did share a tribute to her on what would have been her birthday in October 2023.

“Happy birthday sister. You are missed. Rest in peace. I love you,” Burke captioned a post at the time.

READ NEXT: DWTS Couple Shares Huge News