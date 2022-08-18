DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Throwback Images

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke took some time to participate in a “teenage dirtbag” trend, sharing photos from when she was younger that she identified as “dirtbag” photos.

“What can I say other than I was definitely a 20 year old something dirtbag…” Burke wrote as the caption, sharing photos from her 20s. She later commented with the hashtags “#teenagedirtbag #memories #party.”

One of the photos shared was that of Burke on a toilet, and fans thought the photos were hilarious.

Friends & Fans Commented on the Post

Burke’s friends and followers commented on the post to share their appreciation.

“We were both a**holes. But we good now,” one person wrote.

Ex-“Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron commented on the post with a laughing emoji and a clapping emoji.

Others offered their support.

“Cheryl… you were not a dirtbag,” one comment reads. “You were a beautiful 20-something-year-old woman who lived a fast-paced and, apparently, fun life. We can’t judge ourselves today by our younger, less mature lifestyle…things like that are part of the growing process.”

They added, “I prefer to focus on who you are today… everything you’ve accomplished…and your positive influence on others. And I’m happy to share my embarrassing photos for comparison.”

Another person wrote, “Please don’t be so hard on yourself… We were all 20 year olds doing dumb stuff. It’s called evolving. You have evolved.”

Many told Burke she looks beautiful both then and now.

“Always gorgeous… Then, now and forever,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “You were doing exactly what people in their 20’s do. 🙂 What I love most about this post is your fierceness. You are 100% sitting in your truth which is terribly empowering. You were beautiful then and now.

Burke’s Future on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Is Unclear

Burke, 38, opened up during an interview with host Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews YouTube channel about her time on the show and whether or not she’ll be retiring soon.

Burke has been a fan-favorite professional dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” for 25 seasons, and she may be returning for season 31, though she is not yet allowed to reveal that information.

The conversation came as part of one about having children in the future.

“If I do another season of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I just need to do it,” Burke said. “When the time comes, whether this will be my last season or to, I don’t know. Or if I don’t, I can then consume my brain with those thoughts.”

Burke said that part of that is due that the body changes that come with pregnancy.

“I would prefer not to have to put myself in a dance costume and just let myself gain weight,” Burke said in response, adding that she would be open to adoption. “I do believe I will start to love my body more when I don’t have to shove my a** into a dance costume. So, right now it is on hold.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Daniella Karagach Shares ‘Passionate’ Dance With Pasha Pashkov