‘DWTS’ Cast-Off Addresses Gleb Savchenko Cheating Rumors

There has hardly been a season of Dancing With the Stars where the fans didn’t think at least one ballroom pair was romantically involved outside of the dance floor. When the couples exude such great chemistry, it’s hard not to think that.

But in season 29, things took a turn when professional dancer Glev Savchenko split from his wife in early November. Elena Samodanova is a fellow ballroom dancer whom Savchenko married in 2006, and their divorce sparked a lot of speculation that Savchenko was involved with his partner from this season, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset.

Now Stause, who is recently divorced from actor Justin Hartley, is setting the record straight. Here’s what she told E! News Daily Pop about the cheating scandal and affair rumors.

Stause Thinks All The Speculation Is ‘Annoying’

In the interview, Stause directly addressed the rumors, calling them “annoying” and saying that she and Savchenko are “just friends.”

“I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not. So we’re just friends,” said Stause.

She added that she does understand how rumors like that get started because a certain amount of chemistry is required between dance partners to sell their routines.

“I get it. I’ve been on soaps,” said the actress and reality TV star. “You have to have that kind of stuff sometimes when you’re on the dance floor. People misinterpret that.”

Savchenko Also Said Their Relationship Is ‘Strictly Platonic’

In a statement made earlier in the month, Savchenko addressed the rumors as well, saying that they are “false accusations.”

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic,” Savchenko told E! News. “Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: Private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has chosen not to do the same.”

He was referring to the fact that Samodanova issued her own statement to People about the split in which she said Savchenko had been unfaithful.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” said Samodanova. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

She continued, “No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn. Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

Dancing With the Stars returns in the spring of 2021 with its 30th season.

