‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell Stause & Justin Hartley’s Divorce Plays Out in Season 2

The second season of Selling Sunset on Netflix is full of romance for most of the cast members. But for one cast member, it’s full of heartache. Chrishell Stause’s divorce from actor Justin Hartley is one of the main storylines playing out in season two, which Stause told Entertainment Tonight Canada in a recent interview is “friggin’ awkward.”

Here’s what you need to know about their marriage, divorce, and how everything plays out in season two of the reality show.

Hartley and Stause Were Together Nearly Six Years

The actress-turned-real estate agent met Hartley in 2013 and went public with their relationship in early 2014, Stause’s rep confirmed to E! Online at the time. Then in 2016, Stause revealed they were engaged in an Instagram post showing off her shiny new engagement ring.

The two got married on October 28, 2017, in a ceremony that included Hartley’s This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Chrissy Metz, according to US Weekly.

Ahead of the big day, Hartley spoke to US Weekly about his bride-to-be, saying, “I love the fact that she’s going to be my wife I love the fact that I will have a wife and we’ll be husband and wife and live together. I love that, but I’m actually looking forward to the wedding day. I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years. It’s going to be great.”

Hartley Filed For Divorce in November 2019

According to People, Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019, citing irreconcilable differences, but on the documents filed with the courts, he cited July 8, 2019, as their date of separation. The pair later attended several events together before Hartley officially filed for divorce.

Then in a story on December 3, a source close to Stause said she was “reeling” from Hartley “suddenly” filing for divorce.

“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” said the unnamed source. “He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

The source added that while “Justin never took their marriage seriously at all,” Chrishell “would have stayed forever.”

“[S]he was always adamant that when she got married, it would be forever — she was only going to do this once. It’s partly why she and Justin waited so long to get married: she wanted to be sure that when they said their vows, they meant them. And she did — she would have stayed forever,” said the source.

Selling Sunset Was Filming When Stause’s Life ‘Kind of Exploded

In her interview with ET Canada, Stause said, “[U]nfortunately yes, the cameras were there. I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded … It’s not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone. If I’m being 100 percent honest with you, it’s friggin’ awkward. They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I’m dreading that.”

But she added that the show isn’t going to work if the cast members aren’t themselves, “so, unfortunately, that means showing the good and the bad at times.”

Selling Sunset seasons one and two are on Netflix now.

