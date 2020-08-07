Find Out How Justin Hartley Told Chrishell Stause About Their Divorce

At the end of episode five of Selling Sunset season three, the brokers in the Oppenheim real estate group find out via a Google alert from TMZ that actor Justin Hartley has filed for divorce from their co-worker Chrishell Stause. They’re all gobsmacked because Hartley had just donated a couple of items for their charity auction and everything seemed fine between the couple. The episode ended with Mary Fitzgerald trying to reach her and Stause not picking up her phone.

Here’s what you need to know about her marriage and divorce from Hartley.

Hartley Told Stause He Was Divorcing Her Via Text Message

Hartley Told Stause He Was Divorcing Her Via Text Message

Episode six of season three opens with Fitzgerald going to see Stause in the hotel where she is staying. Stause drops a bombshell that Hartley texted her to tell her he was filing for divorce.

“We had a fight that day [he filed] over the phone and I never saw him since. We didn’t talk things through and before we had a chance to figure things out, he filed [for divorce],” Stause told Fitzgerald, adding, “I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

“I’m just kind of in shock with it all. I’m trying to keep it together, but it’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows like at the same time I knew? Have you ever been knocked over by a wave and you don’t know which way to swim to get up?” said a tearful Stause.

“He texted you? He blindsided you? That’s sh*tty. Like, beyond sh*tty. You deserve more respect than that,” said Fitzgerald.

“I f*cking want answers. If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about it,” said Stause.

Stause and Hartley Were Together Six Years

The actress-turned-real estate agent met Hartley in 2013 and went public with their relationship in early 2014, Stause’s rep confirmed to E! Online at the time. Then in 2016, Stause revealed they were engaged in an Instagram post showing off her shiny new engagement ring.

The two got married on October 28, 2017, in a ceremony that included Hartley’s This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, and Chrissy Metz, according to US Weekly.

Ahead of the big day, Hartley spoke to US Weekly about his bride-to-be, saying, “I love the fact that she’s going to be my wife I love the fact that I will have a wife and we’ll be husband and wife and live together. I love that, but I’m actually looking forward to the wedding day. I’m going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven’t seen in a few years. It’s going to be great.”

Stause’s Life ‘Kind of Exploded’ In Selling Sunset Season 3

Stause's Life 'Kind of Exploded' In Selling Sunset Season 3

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Stause said, “[U]nfortunately yes, the cameras were there. I still had a month left of shooting when my personal life kind of exploded … It’s not a comfortable thing to live in front of everyone. If I’m being 100 percent honest with you, it’s friggin’ awkward. They were there and some of it is going to be shown and I’m dreading that.”

But she added that the show isn’t going to work if the cast members aren’t themselves, “so, unfortunately, that means showing the good and the bad at times.”

Selling Sunset seasons one, two and three are on Netflix now.

