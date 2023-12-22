DWTS Alum Reacts to Rumor She’s Still in Love With Her Ex

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” wasted little time in reacting to some recent fan speculation regarding her love life. Chrishell Stause married her partner G Flip in May. However, that has not fully stopped people from questioning whether she might still have feelings for her ex-boyfriend.

Before meeting G Flip, Stause dated her “Selling Sunset” co-star, Jason Oppenheim. Some people are convinced her feelings for him are still romantic and strong.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrishell Stause Shared Her Frustration Over Speculation She’s not Over Jason Oppenheim

On December 6, Stause caught up to some online fan speculation about her love life. She took to her Instagram Stories to clap back at those buzzing over the possibility she still had strong romantic feelings for Oppenheim.

Stause shared a screenshot of a media outlet’s article about the speculation that was titled, “Selling Sunset fans are convinced Chrishell Stause might still love Jason Opennhiem (sic) back.” She added text over the screenshot that read, “Do you think if I was now married to a man instead of G, these headlines would still be the same?”

She added, “The answer is NO. Enough is enough 🙄.”

By posting via her Instagram Stories rather than on her Instagram Feed, neither critics nor supporters could comment publicly. However, people had plenty to say about it elsewhere.

In the “Selling Sunset” subreddit, one thread in particular appeared to be the catalyst for Stause’s frustrated response. The initial Reddit poster wrote, “I keep getting the impression from her mannerisms, her comments and her overall behavior that she is still very hung up on Jason and she’s walking the line of appearing bitter.”

“She is clearly still in love with Jason. She may have moved on but it’s totally obvious that feelings are still there,” another Redditor concurred.

“It’s obvious. G is the rebound and she’s getting the love, attention and commitment she didn’t get from Jason,” added someone else.

“I also agree that she seems to be overcompensating by ALWAYS mentioning how happy she is with G. eye roll,” read a different response.

A separate Redditor suggested, “I think that she can still be hurting over the failed relationship with Jason but also be perfectly happy with her new partner. Especially if you have to see him every day.”

Stause Received a Lot of Support in Response to Her Frustrations

Another thread in the “Selling Sunset” subreddit incorporated some different takes. Quite a few of the Redditors commenting had Stause’s back. Some fans pointed out there seems to have been a narrative incorporated into the show suggesting there are still unresolved feelings between Stause and Oppenheim.

One Redditor noted the topic felt like a “weird storyline they are trying to keep alive.” They also suggested production was “crossing a line on a healthy and happy marriage.”

“I love Chrishell and G together. It’s so clear that Chrishell has mad respect for them and won’t allow producers to create an alternate reality that excludes them in her life,” another shared.

“Ah yes, the classic sign a woman is still in love with her ex boyfriend. Marrying another person. Caught her red handed,” quipped someone else.

“One thing is for sure- Chrishell is absolutely right that if she were married to a man, they would not be holding onto that narrative. It’s disrespectful to her relationship and to G individually,” read another Redditor response.