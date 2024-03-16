DWTS Alum Reacts to Fan Criticism: ‘Don’t Fight Me’

A“Dancing with the Stars” alum took to social media recently to clap back after receiving backlash from fans. Chrishell Stause did not mince words when she replied to her critics and provided additional context.

Stause even cautioned those tearing her down that they shouldn’t “fight” her over the topic. All of the drama developed after a body scan Stause promoted and how she felt accessibility to such a thing could have given her more time with her mother.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chrishell Stause’s Promotion of the Prenuvo Scan Generated Criticism

The drama emerged after a March 6 Instagram post of Stause’s. The post contained a video of the “Dancing with the Stars” alum getting a body scan from a company named Prenuvo.

Stause is not the first “Dancing with the Stars” alum to promote the company. Maria Menounos credited the scan she received for catching her pancreatic cancer early enough for it to be treated. Former pro Sharna Burgess has posted about the scan as well.

In Stause’s case, she noted she had wanted to do a Prenuvo scan for a while. She also touted that followers who booked through her link could get a discounted rate on their own scans.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum explained, “I truly can’t wait for this to be more readily available because early detection could have given me more time with my family and that’s priceless and should be available to everyone.”

The responses to Stause in the comments section of her post were varied.

“This is not backed by science and celebrities need to stop pushing it. Totally inaccessible to general [public]. So tone deaf,” one critic wrote.

“Seeing so many celebrities push this scan (especially when it is being gifted to them in exchange for them promoting it) is so out of touch,” commented someone else.

“Omg now you and others are making money on scans ridiculous,” another person noted.

A different comment read, “I love that you are bringing awareness to the scan! I would love to be able to get that scan! I hope one day it is available for everyone.” A number of other followers of Stause’s shared similar responses.

Stause Didn’t Hesitate to Defend Herself

As People shared, on March 8 Stause took to her Instagram Stories to respond to critics. She was rather emotional as she defended herself.

The “Selling Sunset” star told followers, “Everybody should be able to have this scan.” She also said, “Don’t fight me on advocating for something that could’ve literally made me have my mom around longer.”

The media outlet noted that Stause’s mother died in July 2020 just months after she was diagnosed with lung cancer. Stause’s father died of lung cancer in April 2019.

In her Instagram Stories, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted, “Not somebody fighting me in my comments about advocating for a scan that would’ve given me more time with my mom.” Stause’s mother died five months after her cancer diagnosis.

She added, “Nothing was wrong with my mom until she felt something happen, and by the time she felt symptoms it was too late.” Stause continued, “We couldn’t do anything. If we’d had this scan and early detection, we could’ve had more time with her.”

Stause also noted, “I just want to say this because obviously I know I’m sensitive on this topic, but I don’t receive any money for this post. I did not pay for my scan, full transparency.”

The “Selling Sunset” star told followers, “Everybody should be able to have this scan.” She also said, “Don’t fight me on advocating for something that could’ve literally made me have my mom around longer.”