Longtime DWTS Hopeful Says She’s Been Iced Out by Casting

A former Disney star recently dished about her interest in joining “Dancing with the Stars.” Christy Carlson Romano revealed the scoop during an episode of her podcast “Big Name B*tches.”

Romano starred in both Disney’s “Kim Possible” and “Even Stevens.” During a recent podcast episode, she noted she’d been interested in joining DWTS. She even had discussions with producers regarding the possibility twice. Despite her interest, talks never moved forward.

DWTS ‘Waitlisted’ Christy Carlson Romano Twice

During the September 14 episode of “Big Name B*tches,” Carlson talked with fellow Disney stars Anneliese van der Pol and Garrett Clayton. Van der Pol starred in “That’s So Raven” and “Raven’s Home,” her IMDb notes. She appeared in nearly 200 episodes over the years.

Clayton starred in Disney’s “Teen Beach” movies. As his IMDb notes, he also did “Hairspray Live!” and many other projects. He mentioned during the podcast he had once been approached about doing “American Idol.” This sparked some chatter with the women about casting for “Dancing with the Stars.”

Van der Pol admitted she “tried to be on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for years.” She noted that “they asked everybody on ‘That’s So Raven’ or ‘Raven’s Home’ but me.”

She added that she felt she was “overqualified,” and suggested perhaps that was a good reason not to cast her. Ultimately, she admitted, show producers “just had no interest.”

Romano shared that for a long time, she had seen “people on Reddit and whatever else that are like, you know, Christy could be on ‘Dancing with the Stars.'” She revealed she had been “waitlisted twice” for the cast, after meeting with producers.

Romano Never Received Feedback on Why DWTS Didn’t Cast Her

In one case, Romano explained, “I had just had a baby and I was like guys, I’m gonna get my [pre] baby body back.” She continued, “They do Disney nights, I was like we could do a ‘Kim Possible’ night where I’m dancing.” The response, she recalled, was “like, yeah, yeah, yeah, we’ll call you.”

The second time Romano talked with “Dancing with the Stars” producers, she said ultimately they cast “Real Housewives” star Erika Jayne instead.

Romano noted she wasn’t “bitter” about the show casting Jayne. However, she added that she never got a reason or any feedback about why producers were not interested in moving forward with her.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans on Reddit and other platforms have buzzed for some time that show producers supposedly tend to avoid celebrities who “campaign” for spots. To some viewers, Romano has fallen into that category at times.

DWTS Fans Have Strong Opinions About the Idea of Christy Carlson Romano Doing DWTS

One Romano and van der Pol fan on Reddit questioned, “Isn’t it better to put people on that actually want to be on and are willing to put in the work?” The fan shared they would prefer those contestants over ones who join “because their PR teams made them and they don’t want to be there.”

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” fans seem relieved to hear that Romano is unlikely to ever join the cast.

“I find both christy and anneliese very cring. they come across desperate. and some of their takes are straight up unhinged,” suggested one show fan.

“She mentions the show ALL the time, I would be weirded out by it too. The more she mentions it the less chance she has,” pointed out another Redditor.

“Yeah, I’ve seen her talk about this a LOT the past 2 years, whether it’s on a podcast, TikTok, instagram. I love her, but the way she goes on and on about it, I don’t think she’s increasing her chances haha,” agreed someone else.

“Ah one thing I can always count on is CCR being bitter every year she didn’t get a DWTS call, lol. She’s wanted to be on for forever and routinely makes it known,” read another comment.

“Not casting them is BS. They are Disney icons,” countered a Redditor on another thread.

“A paso doble Kim Possible routine would be incredible!! I’d be reliving my childhood and so ecstatic to see that 🤩,” a separate poster gushed.