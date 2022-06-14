DWTS Alum Weighs In On Tyra Banks Exit Rumors, Says Host Is ‘Polarizing’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist Cody Rigsby doesn’t want the same changes made to the ballroom competition that some fans do.

Ahead of season 31, some fans want host Tyra Banks to leave the competition show. The show will already be going through plenty of changes both on- and off-camera.

On top of that, there have been multiple reports that Banks will not return for the upcoming season, though there has been no confirmation from any official source.

Cody Rigsby, who was a contestant on season 30 of the show and ended up in the finale alongside professional Cheryl Burke, has weighed in on those rumors.

Rigsby Called Banks ‘Polarizing’

While speaking with Us Weekly, Rigsby shared that he believes Banks is a “polarizing” figure for viewers.

“Tyra, I feel like, was such a polarizing figure,” he told the outlet. “Either you loved her as a host or people were sometimes mad about it. I don’t know. She was great.”

He also said he loved meeting the famous model and TV host.

“It was so iconic meeting her and she was such a lovely person so if she wants to do the job, I hope she’s back,” he added. “If she doesn’t, then somebody else.”

Rigsby also weighed in on the show’s move to Disney+.

“I think streaming ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is going to be interesting because – I don’t know how it’s going to play out but it’s going to be interesting,” he shared. “I always feel like the fan base is specific and I don’t know if they’re people that will stream. But hey, Disney executives know more than I will.”

He also said he thought it was good.

“I think it’ll be great because people will be able to find the show a lot easier and it’s not like you have to show up at 8 p.m. and watch it,” he said. “So I’m also interested to see how they do voting, how it’s going to work.”

Fans Want Tom Bergeron to Return to the Role

Some fans are calling for the return of ex-host Tom Bergeron to the show. Bergeron was the host of “Dancing With the Stars” for many years, but Banks took over for him in season 29 of the show.

In a Reddit thread talking about whether or not Banks will be leaving the show, fans talked about how Bergeron could be persuaded to return.

“Even though it hasn’t been made official, I’d be very surprised if Tyra returned,” one person wrote. “Especially if Conrad [Green] is made EP, he may try to persuade Tom [Bergeron] to return, or get someone new.”

Green was an executive producer on the show previously and won 9 Emmys during his time with the ballroom dance competition. According to Deadline, he has been in talks to return to the show.

One person replied, “I have a feeling they may get Tom [Bergeron] back with Conrad returning as producer… If we get someone new co-hosting with Tom I feel production will probably pick one of Kaitlyn [Bristowe], Jeannie [Mai], Amanda [Kloots] or Leah Remini.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

