DWTS Champ Welcomes First Child

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Jordan Fisher has welcomed his first child alongside his wife, Ellie Woods Fisher.

Fisher announced his first child’s welcome to the world with a sweet video documenting Woods’ pregnancy and the birth of their first son.

“What a journey this has been,” he wrote. “We’re so incredibly blessed to meet our first born.”

The announcement included the baby’s name, Riley William Fisher, and date of birth, June 7, 2022 at 4:20 p.m.

Fisher won season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars.” During his time on the show, Fisher teamed up with Lindsay Arnold as his professional dancer, and they ultimately pulled away with the win at the end of the season in 2017. Since then, some fans have stated that he should return to the show as the host.

Fisher Was Hoping to Get Pregnant ‘By Osmosis’

After Arnold had her first daughter, Sage, Fisher was able to go meet her and spend some time together. He told Heavy that he was hoping that he and his wife were hoping to have their own child soon and were hoping the trip would help with that.

“We went and stayed with them for like, a week, after she had the baby,” he told us in March 2022. “We were like, by osmosis, maybe we get pregnant.”

They officially announced their pregnancy in December 2022.

On December 14, 2021, Ellie took a video of herself giving Jordan a new jacket that said “Papa” on it. In the jacket’s pocket, there was a positive pregnancy test. He immediately started crying in the video.

They also included a gender reveal in the video.

Fisher captioned the video, “And the journey begins… we can’t wait to meet you.”

Fisher Joined a New Studio as a Creative Advisor

Fisher has officially launched a new project, teaming up with GameSquare and scored a leading role in a new romantic comedy.

Fisher will serve as the Creative Advisor for Original IP Development at Fourth Frame Studios, which is a content production and creative execution studio owned by esports and gaming company GameSquare Esports, according to Deadline.

The studio plans to “create and produce culturally relevant content for clients across a number of industries,” Deadline reports.

Fisher is set to work in the TV and streaming portion of the company.

Fisher plans to utilize his love of gaming as a way to help him succeed at his new role.

“I’ve been gaming my whole life – it’s been a great way for me to connect with friends, family, and my fans,” Fisher said, per Deadline. “As an original IP advisor at Fourth Frame Studios, I’ll be able to uniquely merge my passion for gaming with my expertise in film and television to ideate meaningful and authentic programming beyond the more traditional platforms of today.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

