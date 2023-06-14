DWTS Pros Share Sweet Family 1st

A couple of professional dancers from “Dancing with the Stars” are sharing tidbits from the early days of parenthood, and “DWTS” fans are swooning. Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Nikita, on May 30. The couple has been relishing their newfound status of becoming parents and recently gave fans an opportunity to see how things have been going.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Took Baby for a Walk

On June 10, Karagach shared a series of photographs and videos in an Instagram post on her page. Sweet baby Nikita seemed to sleep through the entire adventure, but Karagach and Pashkov looked content and happy as could be with their outing. “Last week we went on our first walk,” the “Dancing with the Stars” pro explained. The couple walked throughout their neighborhood as the newborn soundly slept, and it looked like the perfect first walk for the family of three.

Karagach was dressed in a simple, comfortable gray sweatsuit and had her long, blond hair pulled back and clipped away from her face. Nikita was tucked into the car seat, which the couple used with its companion stroller system. The baby had a knit cap on her head and a cozy blanket covering up her body. One photo showed the “Dancing with the Stars” pros leaning down to kiss the baby, and another shot showed them kissing one another. The post included a couple of short videos as well that showed the family casually strolling down the sidewalk of their neighborhood.

DWTS Fans & Colleagues Gushed Over the Post

The sweet Instagram post received a lot of love from the “Dancing with the Stars” family. Over 50,000 people “liked” the post, and in addition, almost 200 people added comments as well. Many of the couple’s colleagues showed their love for the outing, as likes and comments came in from Peta Murgatroyd, Lindsay Arnold, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sasha Farber, and Karina Smirnoff. Karagach mentioned, “Our walks are my absolute fave and now with our little bestie, they’re better than ever.”

“One of the prettiest babies I have ever seen!!!!” gushed one supporter.

“She looks just like daddy,” added another.

“Omgoodness you guys are so cute!!!” someone else declared.

The caption also revealed some nicknames Karagach and Pashkov have started using with baby Nikita. The “Dancing with the Stars” pros are sometimes calling their baby girl “Kita,” “Kiki,” or “Keeks,” and the two are clearly head over heels in love with their tiny bundle of joy. Karagach recently explained that a very special middle name was chosen for Nikita. “Middle name comes after my grandma who passed last year,” Karagach shared, noting the baby’s full name is Nikita Sofia Pashkova.

Leading up to Nikita’s birth, the “Dancing with the Stars” pros shared numerous updates with fans. An adorable Instagram post announced their pregnancy in November 2022, and subsequent posts revealed the baby’s gender, highlighted the couple’s baby shower, and provided a sneak peek into how the pair decorated the nursery. Additional social media posts shared by Karagach and Pashkov since their daughter’s arrival have shown the two clearly bursting with love for their adorable newborn.