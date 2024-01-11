Derek Hough & Maksim Chmerkovskiy React to Insane Video

Musician David Foster rang in the new year with his 2-year-old son, Rennie. The famed composer’s son is a talented drummer, easily inheriting the musical talents of both him and his wife, Katharine McPhee Foster.

“Drumming into the new year,” David Foster captioned a Reel that he shared on January 5, 2024. In the clip, the musician sat on the couch while his son drummed to Michael Jackson’s song, “Rock With You.” In the caption, David Foster also pointed out that his son is still only a toddler.

Katharine McPhee Foster filmed the impressive video, that received more than 700,000 views.

The Fosters welcomed Rennie in February 2021. “Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully,” a rep told People magazine at the time. The couple kept details of the new baby quiet for a few weeks, but Katharine McPhee Foster shared his name during an interview on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna” in March 2021.

“OK, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster,” she said. Rennie is the first child for Katharine McPhee Foster, meanwhile David Foster is a father of five other kids.

Derek Hough & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Were Highly Impressed by Rennie’s Drum Skills

In the comments section of the post, some of the “Dancing With the Stars” family commented, many completely stunned by the child’s incredible talent.

“Excuse me,” wrote longtime DWTS cast member, Derek Hough. The DWTS judge added a “high ten” emoji to show his approval.

“WOW!” an impressed Maksim Chmerkovskiy added.

“I. Can’t. Even. O. M. G!!!!!” said DWTS champ Nicole Scherzinger.

Other comments poured in from celebrities, including Debra Messing, Eric Stonestreet, and Charlie Puth. Fans also couldn’t believe just how talented the toddler is.

Katharine McPhee Foster Previously Shared Videos of Her Son’s Musical Talent

It may not be all that surprising that Rennie inherited a musical gene, given that both of his parents are musically inclined. Aside from David Foster’s work in the industry, Katharine McPhee Foster is a very talented singer who rose to fame on “American Idol.”

The January 5, 2024, video wasn’t the first that the proud parents shared on their son, either.

Back in October 2023, Katharine McPhee Foster shared another video of her son tapping away, this time tagging well-known drummer, Travis Barker.

“Coming for ya @travisbarker,” she captioned the post. That particular video garnered thousands of views and got the attention of another familiar face — former “Dancing With the Stars” pro, Kym Herjavec.

“This is unbelievable,” Herjavec commented on the clip.

Katharine McPhee Foster previously opened up to Us Weekly about her son’s talents.

“I think for a long time we thought it was cute and interesting that he really loved the drums and seemed to be talented towards them, but he’s really gone to another level,” she told the outlet. “And so now the text messages between me and my husband are changing. ‘This is really crazy, right?’ The control, the obsession of the drive of playing as much as he does throughout the day,” she added.

