Fans Slam David Foster After Posting ‘Disgusting’ Postpartum Photo of Katharine McPhee

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husband, David Foster, is in hot water with fans after posting a photo of his wife Katharine McPhee, postpartum.

Viewers of RHOBH remember David as Yolanda Hadid‘s husband. The couple have since split and David married Katherine, a 37-year-old “American Idol” season 5 runner up.

The pair welcomed their first child together on February 22, 2021.

On December 28, 2021, David posted a photo of Katharine in a bikini with the caption “what baby!” and fans are not happy about it, especially given Katherine’s past struggles with eating disorders.

Here’s everything we know:

Fans Are Upset That David Is Advertising a ‘Unhealthy Narrative That Women Need to Be Back to or Smaller Than Their Pre-Pregnancy Size Postpartum’

Fans commented on a Reddit thread titled “David Foster is rank” which included a trigger warning for readers.

“What a douche bag! Be proud that her body delivered you a beautiful baby despite your sperm being 100 years old David don’t brag about her body ‘bouncing back’ so quick,” a fan commented. “Also, to other woman. Comparison is the thief of joy. I’m a year PP and still can’t fit into my pre baby clothes lol perhaps if I had a night nurse, nannies, personal trainer etc it be easier but hey I am just grateful my body brought my little angel to me after a miscarriage.”

Some fans voiced their displeasure in the comments of the Instagram post as well.

“‘Uncomfortable antiquated compliments’ on aisle 1,” someone wrote. “Terrible caption to this photo Foster,” another fan wrote.

“Yeah, let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum,” someone wrote.

“The important thing is for us to say f**k anyone pressuring women to be one shape and size,” someone wrote. “It isn’t like this everywhere. Support women!”

Many women spoke about their own bodies post-pregnancy.

“Girl I am 48 hours PP from my most recent and 2 years from my first. I’ve been wearing maternity clothes for 3 years and probably for another one. Those stretchy jeans are comfy af,” someone wrote. “It’s ok sis, I’m 5 years PP and how much baby weight did I lose?,” a fan wrote. “0lbs. I’m glad people quit saying stupid shit like “it takes 9 months to make a baby and 9 months to get your body back!” Like ma’am my body is right here and you just are not ready for this jelly.”

Many fans pointed out Katherine’s past with eating disorders.

“Weird thing to post about your wife who had a public bout with bulimia. Ick,” a fan wrote on Instagram. “What not to say to somebody in recovery from an eating disorder..” another fan wrote.

“The really sad thing is she’s struggled with an eating disorder and posted about how the pregnancy was really hard on her mental state because of that. That makes this post even MORE gross,” a fan wrote on the Reddit thread.

Katherine Stepped in to Defend David From ‘Overly Sensitive Society’

Katherine made a post of her own, explaining her perspective on the post.

“I’m sorry but we are not sorry,” she wrote on Instagram on December 30, 2021. “And for all of you who can’t deal with it maybe this helps. I’ve struggled with weight my whole 20s and 30. I’ve gone up and down 10 times over. Does that make you feel better? There is nothing wrong with that -most people do. I lost this baby weight without dieting. Zero. Diets are the worst and I’ve had zero pressure from anyone. I’ve let me body do its thing and found a great workout. That’s it. And guess what? I’ll probably gain weight again at some point too. Who cares? BUT people freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously get a life… Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on. Maybe you should have more of an attitude of like, let’s say… ‘oh that’s nice he thinks his wife is hot.’ I cannot with this overly sensitive society right now. But as Taylor Swift said haters gonna hate.”

Other fans and family members stepped in to defend David as well.

Jordan Foster one of David’s daughters commented on the original post, “How on earth does anyone here think they know what pressure kat is feeling around her body?! She looks great and her husband is complimenting her. Is she only allowed to be celebrated if she looks different post baby?! Sorry if their reality doesn’t fit everyone else’s but that’s not their problem. Just let ppl be happy, especially as it has zero to do with you.”

A fan shared Jordan’s sentiment writing, “A man praises his wife for “ bouncing” back after having a baby and people are pissed lol none of us know them none of us know what goals she may have set for herself and he is proud of her.”

READ NEXT: LOOK: Fans Think Teresa Giudice Might Be Pregnant After Recent Instagram Photo