Derek Hough Spotted With Rumored DWTS Season 32 Contestant in West Hollywood

On July 5, 2023, DWTS veteran Derek Hough was spotted in West Hollywood, California with Bravo reality star Ariana Madix, according to The Daily Mail. The sighting fueled ongoing rumors that Madix, 38, will compete in the new season of DWTS this fall.

Derek Hough Had Lunch at Ariana Madix’s New Sandwich Shop in West Hollywood

In photos posted by The Daily Mail, Hough and Madix were seen walking together after having lunch together at Madix’s upcoming sandwich shop, Something About Her. The soon-to-be-opened eatery is located on N. Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Madix wore a patterned pink minidress while Hough was causal in jeans and a t-shirt as he chatted it up with the reality star. The two were also seen laughing and hugging as they said their goodbyes after the lunch date.

Madix has been a cast member on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” since 2013, but in 2023 she made headlines following her former partner Tom Sandoval’s seven-month cheating scandal with their co-star Raquel Leviss. The aftermath of the scandal brought multiple endorsement deals and partnerships to Madix, and in April 2023, Page Six reported that the Bravo star was in “late-stage conversations” with ABC to join DWTS for season 32.

During a May 17, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Madix was asked about rumors that she has signed on to the upcoming season of DWTS, but she played coy. “I don’t know anything yet, so…” she told host Andy Cohen. “It would be really cool though. I would love to do it!” she added.

Derek Hough Recently Said He Didn’t Know Ariana Madix

Hough is no longer a pro dancer on DWTS but he is a judge on the show, so his lunch date with Madix could definitely be related to her potential casting on the new season – especially since it was just a few weeks ago that Hough claimed he had no idea who Madix was or what her scandal was about.

In May 2023, Hough was approached by TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, and when asked about Madix’s casting rumors, he claimed not to know who she was. “I don’t know who you’re talking about,” Hough said at the time.

When asked if he had heard about the huge cheating scandal on “Vanderpump Rules,” Hough said he hadn’t “been following it” and would “have to look it up.”

The six-time mirrorball champion was also asked if he has seen someone who is “having a moment” – such as Madix – end up on the celebrity dancing show. “I guess so, I don’t know,” he said. “If people are interested in it that’s what it’s about,” he added. “It’s more about what people want to see so that’s the most important thing. So if you say you know this is the thing right now then I’m happy to have her.”

If Hough was still a pro dancer on “Dancing With the Stars,” Madix would be the perfect partner for him. Not only is she a “hot” celebrity at the moment, but she is already considered a bit of a ringer with past dance experience. According to her website, Madix has won two dance national competitions in the past.

The celebrity cast for “Dancing With the Stars” is usually announced in late August or early September on “Good Morning America.”

