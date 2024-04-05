Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Share Huge Tour News

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert announced a huge update to the “Symphony of Dance” tour.

Four months after Erbert, 29, underwent two surgeries for a life-threatening cranial hematoma, the “Dancing with the Stars” couple will dance together once again.

Hough and Erbert shared the big news on the April 5, 2024 episode of “Good Morning America.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert ‘Can’t Wait’ to Dance Together Again

In a video announcement shared on “GMA,” Erbert and Hayley addressed fans to give happy news. “Hi everyone, I am so excited to announce that I have been cleared to rejoin the Symphony of Dance tour and I will be dancing when the tour begins on April 14 in Melbourne, Florida,” Erbert said.

Hough added, “We cannot wait to dance together again on stage and be back with all of our fans and thank them. Thank you all for the amazing support that you’ve shown during this time. So we cannot wait and we’ll see you very very soon.”

The “Symphony of Dance” tour was stopped in its tracks in early December 2023 when Erbert’s medical emergency occurred just after a show near Washington D.C. The couple shared updates of Erbert’s long recovery process after her skull surgery, and some fans wondered if she would ever dance again.

But Hough told E! News there was a “strong possibility” his wife would join him onstage by the end of the tour this spring. “There’s a possibility, there really is,” he said in March.

The six-time mirrorball winner teased that the second part of the tour would have a much different “meaning” than the first part. “We were touring last year for the first time as a married couple and now this, going back out, there’s a completely different meaning,” he said. “I almost need to rename the tour to the Miracle Tour or something because if there’s a moment where she’s with us and joining us on stage, it’s going to be unbelievably special.”

“I don’t know even know how I’m going to through it. I’m an emotional guy,” Hough predicted of his first post-surgery show with his wife.

Derek Hough Added a Tour Date Near the Hospital That Saved Hayley’s Life

The second leg of the “Symphony of Dance” tour will run from April 14 to May 19, 2024. There are several rescheduled dates for the tour and some additional dates were added, per the official website. After kicking off with five shows in Florida, the tour will end in San Diego, California on May 19.

One of the new dates will be in Tysons Virgina. The venue is close to the hospital that Erbert was rushed to in December 2023 following a performance on the original tour near Washington D.C. The DWTS couple spent an extended period of time in the area as Hayley recovered from her surgeries.

In March 2024, Hough addressed fans in an Instagram video to reveal that he decided to move the Richmond, Virginia “Symphony of Dance” show 100 miles away to the Capital One Hall in Tysons Virginia on April 24, 2024.

Hough explained the reason for the location change. “The reason why we’re doing that is because we really wanted to do a show in the D.C. area to give thanks to that city because that was the place that really nurtured and healed Hayley,” he told fans.

The “Dancing With the Stars” judge added that he planned to invite members of the hospital staff who took care of his wife to the special show.

“We will be inviting the doctors, the nurses who were there to take care of Hayley, to nurse her back to health,” Hough explained. “I just want to give thanks to their expertise, their care, and everything they’ve done for us.”

