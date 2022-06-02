Details of Derek Hough’s Proposal to Hayley Erbert & Her ‘Breathtaking’ Diamond

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are engaged. After months of speculation amongst fans, the “Dancing With the Stars” couple made their relationship official, and announced the exciting news on Instagram.

“It’s only the beginning…the beginning of forever,” Hough and Erbert captioned a joint Instagram post on June 2, 2022. In the photo, Hough stood barefoot on a bed of white flowers. He wore a pair of khaki-colored pants and a white T-shirt. He was wearing a wrist watch and no other visible jewelry.

Hough was holding his fiancee, who wrapped her legs around his waist. Also barefoot, Erbert wore a brown dress and nuzzled in close to Hough’s face, holding on to his neck. Her diamond ring is visible in the shot. Both had their eyes closed as they took each other in. Hough and Erbert were surrounded by neutral-colored flowers and pampas grass and candles in glass canisters were at their feet.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events shared some behind-the-scenes details.

“The proposal happened last Monday. Derek surprised her and got her out of the house for the afternoon. He wanted their home transformed. They’re an adventurous couple and have seen such big moments, but their home is their sanctuary and it’s where they fell even more in love,” Williams told the outlet.

Williams said that the home was transformed with 202 candles and flowers — including white roses and peonies. He called Hayley’s diamond “flawless,” “stunning” and “breathtaking.”

Hough & Erbert Received Tons of Congratulatory Messages

Hough and Erbert have been dating for six years and have often been asked when they were going to get engaged. It’s a question that Hough has responded to, making it clear that he’s on his own timeline.

“That’s a very common question we get asked,” Hough previously told Tamron Hall.

“We just kind of laugh about it and just carry on… You know what? Actually during quarantine it was one of those situations where a lot of couples, you know, either go away or they come together and, fortunately for us, we actually grew closer together. And, yeah, I think the future definitely has been on our mind, in many different ways. And so we’ll see. It’s all going in the right direction, let’s just put it that way,” he added.

Everyone seems thrilled for Hough and Erbert and they received quite a bit of love from their colleagues and fans alike.

“Congratulations!!!!!! About time man!!!!” DWTS pro Sasha Farber commented.

“Omg congratulations!!!!” Emma Slater wrote.

Dozens of fans also congratulated the couple and several red heart emoji have started to fill up the comments section of the post.

Some Fans Thought Hough Might Propose During a Recent Trip to Monaco

Hough and Erbert traveled to Monaco in May 2022 on a romantic vacation. Upon sharing a video collage of their trip, Hough received a few messages from fans who thought that the trip would have been the perfect place to get engaged.

“That would have been a fabulous time to get down on your knee,” one person wrote, adding the engagement ring emoji.

“For just a minute I thought Derek was going to ask the question,” someone else commented.

At least one eagle-eyed fan took to Reddit after spotting a ring on Erbert’s finger in one of the clips.

“Is it just me or does anyone else see clips of Hayley wearing a ring on her left hand in Derek’s recent ig post? Derek also recently started following a wedding account on ig,” the Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

