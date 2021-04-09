WATCH: Derek Hough Debuts in New Series Trailer

News broke at the end of March that “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer and judge Derek Hough is joining “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” for its upcoming second season. Now fans can get their first look at Hough in the recently-released photos and trailer.

Is Hough Getting Steamy With Miss Jenn?

In this first photo, Hough is sparking up the screen with Kate Reinders, who plays Miss Jenn, East High’s drama teacher. In season two, Hough plays Zack, the new drama teacher at East High’s rival school, North High School. He has just returned to Salt Lake City after having made a name for himself as a professional actor in New York City — so we wonder if he comes home thinking he’s the Big Man on Campus?

The trailer reveals that Zack is actually Jenn’s ex-boyfriend. He decides to stage a production of “The Little Mermaid” at North High School for a prestigious theatre competition and Jenn won’t let her ex upstage her, so she rustles up her East High theatre kids to stage a production of “Beauty and the Beast” for the competition.

Based on the photo of Hough and Reinders, will there be a rekindled romance between Zack and Jenn — or is he just trying to get in her head and throw the East High kids off their game?

There’s no word as to how many of the 12 season two episodes Hough will be in, but he is a recurring guest star, so it sounds like he’ll be showing up in quite a few of them.

The Trailer Also Reveals Trouble in Paradise For One East High Couple

In the trailer, Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) have to come to grips with the fact that they are a long-distance couple now that she’s attending a music conservatory instead of East High. She admits that the conservatory is “a huge deal” for her, but Ricky “is a huge deal to [her] too.”

“You’re going to make this long-distance thing look easy,” Nini says in the trailer, to which Ricky responds, “I’m going to FaceTime with you every morning.”

But how will new girl Lily (Olivia Rose Keegan) gum up the long-distance thing as she makes a not-so-subtle play for Ricky when she tells him, “Sounds like your girlfriend wants some space. Let me know if you’re looking for one who doesn’t.”

The official description of season two reads, “The East High Wildcats are preparing to perform ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as their spring musical [and] face off against rival

school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are

snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.”

In addition to new characters Zack and Lily, the show has also added Roman Banks as Howie, a junior “who works after school as a delivery guy for Big Red’s family’s pizza shop, Salt Lake Slices; Andrew Barth Feldman as a French exchange student; and Asher Angel as Jack, a “charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust.”

The second season of ” High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premieres on May 14 on Disney Plus. Then in the fall of 2021, Hough returns as a judge for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

