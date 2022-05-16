Derek Hough Lands a New Dancing TV Show

“Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough has exciting news — his new dancing TV show has been greenlit at Nat Geo. Here is what we know so far:

The Show is Called ‘Dance the World With Derek Hough’

On Monday, May 16 ahead of the Disney branded-TV upfronts presentation in New York on May 17, the media company announced a new slew of unscripted TV shows coming to National Geographic, according to Variety. Derek’s show is called “Dance the World With Derek Hough” and it aims to explore dance as a “global connective tissue that brings together families and foreigners” because dance “is the blood of every culture.”

The description reads:

Derek Hough, renowned as one of the best dancers of his generation, will be our guide on a journey to discover the roots of the most popular dance styles and trends in the world from the cultures, environments and people who they forged. In each episode, Derek will partner with a celebrity guest to embark on a quest to discover the global cultural traditions that shape dance. Freed and inspired, every step in their adventure will culminate in a spectacular show once in a lifetime.

The shows will either air on National Geographic’s broadcast channel or on Disney Plus, with all of them eventually airing on Disney Plus under the Nat Geo brand.

The other shows picked up by Nat Geo include “Restaurants at the End of the World” with Kristen Kish of “Top Chef,” an untitled project with travel blogger Jeff Jenkins, “Agriculture is Life” with farming expert and influencer Indy Srinath (known online as Indy Officinalis), “Extraordinary Bird” with Christian Cooper, and “Science Fair: In Series,” which follows “the ups and downs of some of the brightest young innovators, engineers and scientists on the road to the Big Show – the International Science and Engineering Fair.”

“We are excited to partner with this exciting new set of National Geographic storytellers, sharing their captivating journeys with fans around the world,” said National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe in a statement. “Whether it’s exploring Derek’s passion for dance on a global scale, traveling with Kristin on culinary adventures in remote locations or just being amazed by the infectious enthusiasm of our Science Fair kids, all these new shows they represent the best of National Geographic and our people.”

On Instagram, Derek said that he has been a fan of National Geographic for as long as he can remember, so this is a very exciting project.

“I have been an avid fan of @natgeo as long as I can remember,” writes Derek. “My Dad had a massive collection until one day I unfortunately destroyed them all by cutting the Tigers and Lions out of them. What? I was making a collage on my wall. Sorry Dad, I promise one day I’ll replace them all. Today is a very exciting day as my life long love of dance and National Geographic collide in a brand new show!”

Derek Has Been Teasing This Project For Over A Year

In a May 2021 interview with Parade magazine, Hough started teasing the show, saying that in the wake of “World of Dance” being canceled at NBC (he was a “World of Dance” judge for all four seasons that it aired), he wanted to create a new show to showcase dancers.

“[‘World of Dance’] was such a good show to be part of. I loved ‘World of Dance,’ the dancers. That’s the thing, too, right now I’m creating something new for dancers to showcase their abilities, not just to compete. I’m really, really excited about that,” Hough told Parade.

When pressed for details, he confirmed that it was a TV show and added, “I’m not allowed to officially announce anything, but I will say that there’s something in the works that I’m very, very, very excited about.”

What does this mean for “Dancing With the Stars”? Well, if Derek was developing the show a year ago, it is likely already completely filmed and ready to air, so it shouldn’t conflict with his “Dancing With the Stars” schedule when the show returns in the fall of 2022. And if it gets picked up for a second season, he will presumably film it in the offseason from “Dancing With the Stars.”

Derek has already confirmed that he is returning to “Dancing With the Stars” and since both shows are under the Disney umbrella, “Dancing With the Stars” fans can rest easy.

At the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” on May 4, Derek told “Entertainment Tonight” that he would definitely be back on “Dancing With the Stars” and he expects “a lot of familiar faces will be there [too], of course.”

Derek and his girlfriend and frequent dance partner Hayley Erbert are currently rehearsing to re-open his Las Vegas residency, which ran last fall from September to November. The show, “Derek Hough: No Limit” at the Venetian, re-opens on May 18 and runs through September 10, 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

