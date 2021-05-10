DWTS’ Derek Hough Creating New Dance Show

As if “Dancing With the Stars” pro-turned-judge Derek Hough doesn’t have enough on his plate, he recently announced he is creating a new dance show. Here’s what you need to know about the new series and why Hough is so excited about it.

Hough Called It His ‘Dream Project’

In the wake of “World of Dance” being canceled on NBC — Hough was a judge on that show alongisde3 Ne-Yo and Jennifer Lopez for all four seasons of its run — Hough decided there need to be more ways for dancers to “showcase their abilities,” so he’s taking matters into his own hands, he revealed to Parade in a recent interview.

“[‘World of Dance’] was such a good show to be part of. I loved ‘World of Dance,’ the dancers. That’s the thing, too, right now I’m creating something new for dancers to showcase their abilities, not just to compete. I’m really, really excited about that,” Hough teased.

When pressed for details, he confirmed that it isn’t just a platform, it’s going to be a TV show.

“There is a show,” Hough confirmed. “I’m not allowed to officially announce anything, but I will say that there’s something in the works that I’m very, very, very excited about.”

Hmmm. Could this be the dance show gig that Tom Bergeron has been teasing on social media? We had thought maybe it was CBS’ new “Come Dance With Me” series, but maybe Hough turned to his former colleague Bergeron to host his new show?

Either way, Hough called this a “dream project,” but he admitted it’s a “huge challenge” as well.

“It is a once-in-a-lifetime project. When people ask what a dream project would be like, well, this is it,” said Hough. “It’s a huge challenge. Again, it’s a lot of joy, a lot of nostalgia, a lot of pure entertainment. But it is a massive, massive undertaking, I will say that. I’m excited to create it.”

Hough Is Also Starring on Disney’s ‘High School Musical’ Series

In addition to returning for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 — probably as a judge, but Hough said, “never say never” when asked about returning as a pro dancer — Hough has also been cast in a recurring role in the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on the Disney Channel.

Hough plays Zack, a drama teacher at East High’s rival high school, North High. Hough described him to Parade as “competitive and a little smug.” But rest assured, there will be plenty of singing and dancing.

“There is a song and dance performance in this season. I’m doing a duet,” said Hough, adding, “I came in and learned what I had to do in just a few hours and we shot it. It happened quickly. Also, for me, the choreography and the movement that I did was more playful versus a full-out choreographed stage production. It was more about the scene, about the interaction with the person I was duetting with. It was great. We were able to move all around the room, use props and use the whole space.”

His duet is most likely with Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) because on the show, Zack just so happens to be her ex-boyfriend and sparks are going to fly when they see each other again.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” season two premieres May 14 on Disney Plus. “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

