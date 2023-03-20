Derek Hough Just Confirmed Big News Weeks After Tour Announcement

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough has confirmed that he will be back on the judge’s panel for season 32, which is set to air on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.

“Here We Go ! Season 32 is officially official. Yes, I will be on @dancingwiththestars and Touring the Country simultaneously so you can all tell me in person if you agree with my scores in real time. Is it FALL yet ? Can’t wait!” Hough captioned an Instagram post on March 20, 2023.

Hough appeared on the hit dance competition show as a pro for several seasons before joining the judge’s panel in 2020, according to Variety. At the time, he was filling in for Len Goodman who was unable to participate due to travel restrictions. Hough ended up becoming a staple on the panel, which switched from three to four judges upon Goodman’s return.

Goodman retired from DWTS after season 31. “Whilst we’re all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” he told the live audience and the viewers watching at home.

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me. And I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale, I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant,” he added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Reacted to the News That His Sister Will Co-Host the Show

In addition to Hough returning to the judge’s panel, his sister, Julianne Hough, has been confirmed as the replacement for Tyra Banks. On March 20, 2023, Variety confirmed that Julianne Hough would be joining Alfonso Ribeiro in the ballroom.

The news comes just days after Banks told TMZ that she was done hosting the show, making it clear that she was trading in the “ballroom for business” and explaining that she really wanted to focus on her other endeavors.

“Oh. I hear we have a new co-host. She has a weird last name, really hard to pronounce,” Derek Hough wrote in his caption.

“Is it How? Ho? Hugh? Hog? Whatever it is… it’s your last name too! Love you D, see ya in the Ballroom!” Julianne Hough commented on the post.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Will Be Heading on Tour in the Fall

Based on Hough’s work schedule and his newly announced fall tour, some fans were wondering if he’d take a season off, but he has confirmed that he will be doing both.

On February 17, 2023, Hough announced that he was heading out on the road after spending several weeks performing in Las Vegas.

“It’s been over 4 years since I’ve hit the the road. So I’m ecstatic to announce a Brand New Live TOUR coming to your city this Fall!!!” he captioned an Instagram post. “Go to Derekhough.com and Sign Up to stay up to date on Tour Dates and all other information leading up to this unforgettable Live experience. Tickets on sale in April. HERE WE GO!!!” he added.

Hough will be accompanied by his fiancee, Hayley Erbert, on the multi-city “Symphony Of Dance” tour.

