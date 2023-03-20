DWTS Champ Thanks Fans for Support After Major Surgery

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Bindi Irwin is thanking fans for their support after she underwent surgery for endometriosis.

“I have spent the week reading your kind words and stories of strength through your own experiences with endometriosis,” Irwin captioned an Instagram post on March 14, 2023.

“Thank you with all my heart for sharing. I can finally see a new me on the journey towards better health. I can’t wait to be able to focus all my energy on our family and the conservation work we are so passionate about. Sending my love and light your way,” she added.

On March 7, 2023, Irwin shared a candid post about her struggle with endometriosis — a condition in which tissue which is usually found inside the uterus grows outside of the uterus, sometimes in the ovaries or fallopian tubes, causing pain and discomfort, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bindi Irwin Thanked Her Doctor

In a separate Instagram post uploaded on March 15, 2023, Irwin thanked her doctor for helping her through the difficult process.

“All the gratitude in the world for Dr Seckin. His kindness and compassion is life changing. If you are struggling, I encourage you to read his book and visit his website for extraordinary insight into endometriosis. Thank you Dr Seckin, Dr Chu, Clare, Leah, Kim and the entire team for creating positive change for women’s health. You’re an inspiration to us all,” she captioned a post.

On March 8, 2023, Dr. Seckin shared a post about Irwin on his own Instagram page, praising her for sharing “her story to the world to create awareness.” He said that he and his team were “so humbled” to be a part of Irwin’s journey.

Irwin says that she has struggled with endometriosis for the past 10 years and that she hid the pain as best she could. She said that one doctor previously told her that her condition was just “something you deal with as a woman,” at which point Irwin says she “gave up entirely.”

During Irwin’s surgery, the doctor found “37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst.” A chocolate cyst is filled with menstrual blood and is found in the ovaries, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Bindi Irwin Received Support From Fans All Over the Globe

Irwin has had the support of her family, but also from thousands of fans all over the globe, many of whom have supported her by liking her Instagram posts or commenting their experiences with endometriosis, some even thanking her for sharing her story.

On Irwin’s March 14, 2023, post, dozens of comments have amassed.

“Get plenty of rest and feel better soon. Thank you so much for spreading so much awareness for us endo warriors,” one person wrote.

“So glad you’re using this time for physical and emotional healing. You are true light in this world,” someone else added.

“I have followed your post for over a year, and it never ceases to amaze me what a wonderful family you have and what fantastic things you are all doing for conservation in the world. Now, when I read about your struggles, it makes it all the more amazing! I wish you a speedy recovery and hopefully no pain in your future,” a third comment read.

Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell are parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Grace.

