Derek Hough Cancels Remainder of Tour, Says Hayley Erbert Has a ‘Long Road’ Ahead

Derek Hough has shared some updates after a health crisis involving his wife.

Hayley Erbert is said to be doing better after suffering a cranial hematoma and needed emergency surgery. However, the “Dancing With the Stars” judge admits that Erbert has a “long road of recovery” ahead.

In an update shared on Instagram on December 8, 2023, Hough called this an “incredibly unfathomable and life changing time.”

In addition, Hough has canceled the remainder of his Symphony of Dance tour.

Derek Hough’s Website Suggests the Symphony of Dance Tour Will Be Rescheduled

Hough and Erbert embarked on a multi-city tour in November 2023. The married couple had more than a dozen shows left to finish out the year, but were forced to postpone after Erbert fell ill.

“We regret to inform you that Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance will be postponed,” reads a message on Hough’s official website. “Please keep your tickets to Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance, as they will be honored for the new date once scheduled,” the bulletin continues.

“We post updated information as we have a date for the rescheduled performances. Thank you for supporting the Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance tour, and we look forward to welcoming you at the rescheduled performance,” the message concluded.

Meanwhile, Hough has been by Erbert’s side as she remains in stable condition in the hospital. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the recovery following a craniectomy can take years.

“Your recovery time after a craniectomy will depend on the cause and extent of the surgery. On average, your skull will heal in a month or two, but you may be in recovery for years. Your recovery will take more time when you undergo a second surgery (crainioplasty) to replace the removed portion of your skull. It’s common to need extended rehab and lifelong care after a craniectomy,” the site reads.

Hayley Erbert’s Parents Both Shared Updates About Their Daughter

Both of Erbert’s parents have shared updates following Erbert’s emergency surgery.

“Please know I am reading every message but need to keep my focus on my daughter’s healing,” Debbie Schwartz captioned an Instagram post on December 7, 2023.

“We are asking that you continue to pray because it’s working! She started talking to us mid-day and I don’t think I have ever been more relieved in my life. She’s a strong and mighty little thing and she’s got this. Please keep Derek in your prayers as well. His heart is hurting so much,” she added.

Meanwhile, Erbert’s dad, Jerry Erbert, also shared an update on his Facebook page. A screenshot was taken and the update was posted on a fan page.

“I personally would like to thank everyone for their prayers. Hayley is doing much better. Yesterday when I arrived. She was still heavily sedated. At around 1:00 pm. She opened her left eye and would squeeze your hand when you talked to her. At 4:00 pm. Her eyes were open, no breathing tube, and was talking and joking with us,” Jerry Erbert said.

“We are so thankful that God has different plans for her and Derek’s life. She is a little ball of fire and alot stronger than I will ever be. Derek is such a great husband and just as strong. His dad & his wife, and Hayley’s mom have been a great help. Thank you for all of your prayers. They are being answered. Keep praying and let’s get this little girl back to normal,” he added.

