DWTS Pros Ask for Prayers as Derek Hough’s Wife, Hayley, Continues Recovery

Derek Hough’s wife, Hayley Erbert, was rushed to the hospital after a performance on the Symphony of Dance Tour. According to a post on the “Dancing With the Stars” judge’s Instagram feed, concerns for Erbert grew when she became disoriented.

Erbert, 29, underwent emergency brain surgery after doctor’s diagnosed her with a cranial hematoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, this “collection of blood within the skull” can be life-threatening. The condition is usually caused by trauma to the head, such as in a car accident or in a fall. It is unknown what may have caused Erbert’s hematoma.

The DWTS family has reacted to the devastating news and many have asked fans to send prayers to Hough and Erbert during this serious time.

“Please pray and send all your love, healing, and light to Hayley and Derek,” wrote Derek Hough’s sister, Julianne Hough, on her Instagram Stories, adding the prayer hands emoji. “Thank you from the depths of our families hearts,” she added.

Derek Hough and Erbert got married in August 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Has Reacted to the News of Hayley Erbert’s Health Emergency

Many of Derek Hough’s DWTS family has reacted to the news of Erbert’s medical emergency on social media. Several pros have asked fans for their warm thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes and Erbert remains in the hospital in stable condition.

“Thinking about @hayley.erbert and @derekhough right now. Please send your love and light,” Peta Murgatroyd wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“Sending love and positivity to @hayley.erbert,” Emma Slater said.

“Please take a moment to send a prayer of healing for my beautiful friend @hayley.erbert,” Lindsay Arnold’s message read.

“Please pray for my best friend. My Hayls and Derek need all the love and light right now,” Erbert’s best friend, Britt Stewart wrote.

“Life is so precious. Please send your healing energy and love towards Hayley,” Jenna Johnson captioned Derek Hough’s post on her IG Stories.

“Please take a moment to send prayers of healing for my friend @hayley.erbert,” said Witney Carson, who added two broken heart emoji to her post.

“My god I can’t imagine. Please everyone send healing energy and prayers to Hayley,” read a post on Sharna Burgess’ Instagram Stories.

“Our thoughts and prayers,” said Artem Chigvintsev.

Both Daniella Karagach and her husband Pasha Pashkov also reshared Derek Hough’s statement, with Pashkov adding two prayer hand emoji.

Hayley Erbert’s Mom Shared an Update on Instagram

On December 7, 2023, Erbert’s mom, Debbie Schwartz shared an update on her daughter.

“Hayley is so blessed and we can feel the outpouring of love. I’m so sorry I haven’t responded. Please know I am reading every message but need to keep my focus on my daughter’s healing. We are asking that you continue to pray because it’s working,” she wrote.

“She started talking to us mid-day and I don’t think I have ever been more relieved in my life. She’s a strong and mighty little thing and she’s got this. Please keep Derek in your prayers as well. His heart is hurting so much,” she added.

