Derek Hough Confirms Wedding Timeline

Derek Hough has confirmed that he and fiancee Hayley Erbert will be getting married in 2023. It’s going to be a busy few months for the “Dancing With the Stars” judge, which is what he expressed on social media.

“Between a Wedding and a 56 City National Tour, it’s gonna be a whirlwind of a year. Hold on tight!!” Hough captioned an Instagram post on May 7, 2023. Fans previously knew that Hough and Erbert weren’t planning a very long engagement, but now they know that Hough and Erbert will become husband and wife before the current year comes to an end.

“I don’t think either of us want a super-long engagement. I just don’t think it fully makes sense,” Erbert told People magazine after Hough’s June 2022 proposal. “We waited [seven years] to get engaged, it’s like we’re just ready for that next chapter of our lives,” she added.

Although Hough and Erbert haven’t shared their exact wedding day, Hough’s Instagram post has some fans thinking he and Erbert will be exchanging vows soon.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Have Been Busy Wedding Planning

Hough and Erbert haven’t shared too many details of their upcoming big day, but the couple has shared that wedding planning is well underway. In fact, Hough shared a video on his Instagram Stories in April 2023 when the two were together figuring out some wedding things.

“I’m not going to name names right now, but I’ve already asked a few people to perform at the wedding and they’ve already committed. So it’s going to be a full-on festival — I’m very excited about it,” Hough told People magazine after getting engaged.

Providing a wedding update during an interview with Us Weekly in April 2023, Hough said wedding planning was “going good.”

“For me, nature is one of the must-haves. I think being in the green [and] in the lush forest and gardens and fields [was] like top of the list. And once we found that, now we’re sort of, [like], ’OK, do we want a live band or a DJ?’ [and] ‘What’s the color scheme?’ I, honestly, I was like, ‘Wow, there’s a lot that goes into this,'” he continued, adding. “I have to say I’m pretty involved, more than most.”

Hough has also confirmed that longtime pal Mark Ballas will serve as his best man.

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Are Set to Tour North America

Amidst wedding planning, preparations — and likely their “I dos,” Hough and Erbert are also rehearsing for the upcoming multi-city tour that kicks off in September 2023. The duo will be traveling throughout North America stopping at 56 different venues to perform together.

The Symphony of Dance Tour will be taking place around the same time as “Dancing With the Stars,” but Hough is planning on doing both.

“Here We Go ! Season 32 is officially official. Yes, I will be on @dancingwiththestars and Touring the Country simultaneously so you can all tell me in person if you agree with my scores in real time. Is it FALL yet ? Can’t wait!” Hough captioned an Instagram post on March 20, 2023.

