Here’s Who Was in Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Wedding Party

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert got married in Monterey, California, on August 26, 2023. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge and his longtime girlfriend were surrounded by their loved ones as they exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony.

“We’re in a redwood forest, but we got married right in front of is this mother tree that’s surrounded by all these smaller trees. They drop all the seeds, and it plants kind of like an army of children to protect the mother. The symbolism of it was beautiful. We’re here, planting our seeds to grow our family,” Erbert told People magazine about the ceremony.

On August 27, 2023, the couple released some additional photos from their wedding day via an exclusive deal with People magazine. Included in those pictures were closeups of the groomsmen and bridesmaids who rounded out the wedding party.

Here’s what you need to know:

Derek Hough Had 6 Groomsmen, Including His Best Man, Mark Ballas

Hough previously shared that he was going to have his longtime friend and former “Dancing With the Stars” co-star Mark Ballas serve as his best man.

“He’s my best man. He’s actually beautiful with words, so I’m sure [his speech will be epic],” Hough told Us Weekly back in April 2023.

Also in the wedding party was Hough’s sister, Julianne Hough’s, ex-husband, Brooks Laich, Mark Herrari, Garrett Gee, Giovanni Spano, and Collin Erbert, the bride’s brother.

The groomsmen all wore matching classic black tuxedos with traditional bowties. According to People magazine, Derek Hough’s brother-in-law officiated the wedding. The one person who many thought would have been in Derek Hough’s side of the bridal party was his longtime pal, Michael Buble.

Hough and Erbert are getting ready to head out on their honeymoon before kicking off their Symphony of Dance Tour. The first show is scheduled to September 28, 2023, and there are dates through the end of the year.

For now, the couple is looking forward to exploring Italy.

“We’ve never been. I mean, I’ve been for a competition, but that was it. We’ve never experienced it properly. So it’s really great because it’s a place that we’re going to be able to experience together for the first time. And we’re hitting everywhere from Lake Como, Positano, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Florence. We’re hitting it all,” Hough told People magazine.

Hayley Erbert Had 6 Bridesmaids, Including a Couple of Familiar Faces

Erbert asked six people to be a part of her special day, including “Dancing With the Stars” pro Britt Stewart, and the newest DWTS cast member — Erbert’s new sister-in-law — Julianne Hough.

“The most breathtaking weekend filled with so much love and laughter! I love you both so much,” Julianne Hough wrote in the comments section of one of the newlyweds’ posts on Instagram.

Rounding out the bridal party on Erbert’s side we have Blair Armstrong, Jess Gee, Kristy Sowin, and Jason Glover. The ladies wore champagne-hued satin gowns while Glover matched in the same color pants and a button-down.

Some people expected to see Jenna Johnson amongst the bridal party — she was on the guest list, however. Other former “Dancing With the Stars” cast members including Shawn Johnson, Robert and Kym Herjavec, Amy Purdy, Maria Menounos and Alfonso Ribeiro, were also in attendance.

