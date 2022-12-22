DWTS Champ Mourns the Loss of Another Friend With Back-to-Back Tributes

A ”Dancing with the Stars” champion is morning the loss of several friends in less than a month.

Donald Driver won the 14th season of DWTS with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd back in 2012. The Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer formed friendships with many cast members from the ABC celebrity dancing show.

Driver recently posted a tribute to a fellow DWTS alum that recently passed away, marking a third celebrity close to his heart who died in December 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Donald Driver Posted a Poignant Video of His Late Friend Kirstie Alley

On December 21, 2022, Driver reacted to the death of friend Kirstie Alley with a poignant Instagram post. Alley, who competed on DWTS in seasons 12 and 15, died on December 5, 2022 following a short battle with colon cancer, according to People.

Two weeks after Alley’s death, Driver shared a throwback video of her and her daughter, Lillie Parker, doing a cheerleading routine in his honor.

In the clip, Alley and her daughter held pom poms in the Packers colors, green and yellow. “Hey Donald we’ve been painting all day and we look like hell but we really wanted to participate in your tribute,” Alley said, before going into a “Hey Donald, you’re so fine, you’re so fine you blow our minds!” cheer.

Driver captioned the video with a tribute to his late friend. After noting that it took him “some time” to get the tribute out, he wrote, “#RIPKIRSTIE. We all grace this phenomenal women Kristie Alley. She made us all laugh, cry and most of all CHEER….. to my friend… I will miss our laughs…. Thanks for loving me… I will Miss You… Love You.”

Driver previously posted Alley’s death announcement on Twitter and wrote, “This truly hurts my heart. I will miss you. Love you… #RIPKirstieAlley.”

Donald Driver Mourned 2 More Losses in December 2022

Driver’s tribute to Alley is his third death tribute in a row on his Instagram page. The post came days after he reacted to the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The dancer and DJ was a friend of the “Dancing With the Stars” family and was married to former DWTS pro, Allison Holker. Holker and her husband even once performed a routine together on “Dancing With the Stars.”

On December 13, 2022, Boss was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Los Angles area hotel. He was 40 years old.

Driver reacted to the shocking death with a photo of Boss and the caption, “This is crazy…. My heart hurts… #riptwitch.”

And just one week later, Driver received more bad news with the death of his longtime friend from the NFL, Franco Harris. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers running back died on December 21, 2022 at age 72, just two days shy of the 50th anniversary of his iconic game-winning catch known as ”The Immaculate Reception,” according to Yahoo Sports.

On December 21, 2022, Driver posted a photo of Harris to Instagram to pay tribute to his longtime friend. “Rest in Peace my friend,” Driver wrote. “It was a honor and pleasure to have the opportunity to call you a friend. I will miss you…. Thanks for our talks…The Immaculate Reception” #ripfrancoharris.”

