Kirstie Alley Cause of Death: How Did ‘Cheers’ Star Die?

Kirstie Alley is dead at the age of 71, but how did the “Cheers” star die? What was Kirstie Alley’s cause of death?

Her cause of death was cancer.

According to TMZ, it was a “private battle” with cancer. Alley’s loved ones announced her death on her Twitter page on December 5, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alley’s Cancer Was ‘Only Recently Discovered’

Alley’s children released the statement on her Twitter page, saying the cancer was “only recently discovered.”

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world…. We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The statement continued:

We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.

The statement was signed by True and Lillie Parker.