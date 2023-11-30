Donny Osmond Mourns Loss of ‘Dear Friend’ in Heartfelt Post

Donny Osmond paid tribute to the man who put him “on the map” early on in his career.

On November 26, 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 9 champion paid tribute to late TV producer Marty Krofft. The legendary television producer died on November 25, 2023 of kidney failure, ABC News reported. Krofft was 86.

Krofft and his brother Sid were behind some of the most popular 1970s Saturday morning hits, including “H.R. Pufnstuf,” “Land of the Lost,” “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters,” and “Electra Woman and Dyna Girl.” The duo also dabbled in primetime and became the first producers of “The Donny and Marie Show” in 1976.

Here’s what you need to know:

Donny Osmond Said He Will be ‘Forever Grateful’ To the Krofft Brothers

In a post on his Instagram page, Osmond shared a throwback photo from the set of “The Donny and Marie Show.” In the photo, a teenaged Marie Osmond was smiling at Marty Krofft while his brother Sid stood on her other side holding a notebook. Donny was to Marty’s left in the photo taken on the variety show soundstage.

Donny Osmond captioned the photo with a tribute to Marty Krofft, whom he considered a lifelong friend. “I am so saddened by the passing of my dear friend, Marty Krofft,” Osmond wrote. “He and his brother, Sid, created the whole format of The Donny and Marie show. Together, they put my sister and me on the map and both of us will be forever grateful for their vision and creativity.”

The ”Puppy Love” singer went on to praise Krofft’s television legacy. “His fingerprint is on generations of entertainment and the impact he’s had in connecting people around the world is an astonishing legacy he leaves behind,” he wrote.

Osmond closed out his tribute with condolences to Krofft’s loved ones and the message that “Donny and Marie Show” viewers heard at the end of each episode: “May God keep you in His tender care, ’till He brings us together again.”

“The Donny and Marie Show” featured an ice skating-themed introduction as well as comedy skits and the siblings’ famous “I’m a Little Bit Country, I’m a Little Bit Rock and Roll” song battle.

DWTS Alum Maureen McCormick Also Paid Tribute to Marty Krofft

The Krofft brothers opened up about working with the Osmonds in a 2013 interview posted by the Television Academy. In the clip, Marty Krofft noted that the whole Osmond family became involved with the TV variety show. “They were very involved,” Marty said. Sid Krofft noted that Osmond mom Olive really ran things behind the scenes. But after two seasons, the family moved the sow to Provo, Utah and the Kroffts stopped producing it given their other commitments in Los Angeles.

After “Donny and Marie,” the Kroffts moved on to produce ‘The Brady Bunch Variety Hour.” In July 2023, “Brady Bunch” alum and fellow DWTS contestant Maureen McCormick described “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour” as “the craziest spinoff in tv history. “@sidandmartykrofft Thank you for all the love, magic, happiness and color you bring into this world😘,” she wrote at the time.

Following Marty Krofft’s death, McCormick posted a photo of her posing with Krofft at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2020

“Rest In Sweet Peace Marty Krofft,” McCormick captioned the post. “Thank you for all the joy. You are in my ❤️ forever. Love to Marty’s family and friends.”

