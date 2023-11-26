Ariana Madix Thinks 2 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Should Do ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Ariana Madix is the second “Vanderpump Rules” to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” – and she doesn’t think she should be the last.

Madix joined the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in season 32, one decade after her co-star Lisa Vanderpump competed on the show.

In a November 2023 interview, Madix named two other co-stars she’d like to see compete for the mirrorball trophy. “I feel like Scheana [Shay] would be great,” Madix told Page Six. “And you know who else would be really great is James [Kennedy]. He’d be fun to watch.”

Scheana Shay Has Always Wanted to Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Shay has talked about her desire to compete on “Dancing With the Stars.” She brought it up while speaking with E! News about Madix’s successful run on the ABC ballroom show. “I’ve been watching, voting, posting,” Shay said. “She is crushing it. She’s going to the finals for sure. Like I think she’s going to win the whole thing.”

“I’ve wanted to be on that show since it came out,” Shay continued. “I go almost every season. It’s like always in the audience, never on the dance floor.”

Shay previously revealed that she was temporarily banned from the DWTS audience. In a November 2023 episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, the “Good as Gold” singer shared that she was stopped at the entrance to a DWTS show for having a “weed pen” in her bag in 2018.

“They said I couldn’t bring marijuana onto federal property and they took my ID and put me in their system,” Shay revealed. “They said I was banned, and I thought it was a lifetime ban to never come back.”

She later found out it was only a 90-day ban, so she has been able to cheer Madix on from the audience this season

Ariana Madix Said Her VPR Friend Group Has Supported Her on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Madix revealed that her friend group has been by her side in the month since her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal put them all in the headlines. She also credited her “Vanderpump Rules” girl squad — Shay, Lala Kent, and Kristen Doute — for their support in the ballroom.

“It’s amazing. I am surrounded by the most incredible women,” Madix told Page Six. “I think that the more I learn and grow as a woman, and the older I get, the more I realize just how important those female friendships are. …They’re what keeps me going, they’re what encourages me. They’re here cheering me on, and I’m just so lucky to have them.”

As for her ex, Sandoval, he previously said he would vote for Madix to win on “Dancing With the Stars.” In September, Sandoval told Extra, “I will be voting for her. I think she’s going to do really well,” he said. “She’s got a lot of actual ability when it comes to dancing. She’s been wanting to be on the show for a long time. I’m super stoked for her. I hope she does really well. I think she will.”

But two months later, Sandoval admitted to the outlet that hasn’t been watching Madix on the show. “I’m not, actually,” he said. “I’m not going to lie, I’m not. But, I mean, she’s killing it. I’ve seen it. I know she’s doing really well, and that’s great. I’m happy for her.”

