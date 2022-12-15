DWTS Champ Roasts Brother’s ‘Shortcomings’: ‘He Knows He’s Inferior’

“Dancing With the Stars” is known for casting family members – several Kardashian and Osbournes have been contestants on the show – but two famous brothers couldn’t have had more different experiences on the celebrity ballroom competition.

In 2006, Drew Lachey won the second season of “Dancing With the Stars” with pro partner Cheryl Burke. Thirteen years later, his 98 Degrees bandmate and brother, Nick Lachey, landed in ninth place with partner Peta Murgatroyd in season 25—and struggled the whole way.

In a recent interview, Drew Lachey, 46, roasted his older brother’s ill-fated DWTS stint, as well as his follow-up on a TV talent competition.

Here’s what you need to know:

Drew Lachey Poked Fun at His Brother Nick’s Mirrorball Loss & “Masked Singer” Stint

Drew opened up on a December 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast with David Yontef. After boasting that he knows “some people” on DWTS, he was asked if he ever takes his trophy and rubs it in his brother Nick’s face.

“No, I mean, every time he just looks at me, he knows he’s inferior, so I don’t need a trophy for that,” Drew cracked. “I don’t need that. I mean, it’s just me living is a constant reminder of his shortcomings. So yeah, it’s fine. I don’t need that trophy!”

After Yontef pointed out that Nick was the winner of “The Masked Singer” in 2021, Drew said there is no comparison between a mirrorball trophy and a win on the celebrity singing show.

“That is not even a trophy,” he said. “I mean he was stuck in a pig costume. That doesn’t even compare. Sequins and a dance belt versus a pig costume. I mean, you know, I win again, check, like always!”

On a more serious note, Drew told Yontef that he does try to get together with his big brother as often as he can.

“They’re not right down the road anymore, so it’s a little bit of a trek to get out there,” he said of his brother and wife, Vanessa Lachey, who live in Hawaii. “We try and get together every chance we get. But Hawaii to Ohio is, there aren’t a lot of direct flights, you know. He’s still got little kids, so it makes it a little more challenging. But we get together every time we can.”

Nick Lachey Was Vocal About his “Uncomfortable” Time on DWTS

Nick Lachey was never comfortable in his dancing shoes. In 2019, he told Us Weekly that while he was “glad” he tried it, it wasn’t his favorite thing. “I’m glad I checked it off the list, and I can look back and say, ‘I have no regrets,’ (but) it was not one of the fonder moments in my life,” he said.

“It just wasn’t enjoyable to me, honestly,” he added. “If you enjoy dancing, it’s a great time. But for me it was just like, man, I never felt more uncomfortable in my life than being out there being judged. … So it was a hard process.”

Nick was much more comfortable when he competed on “The Masked Singer” – and won! – in 2021. Nick was dressed as a piglet in the celebrity sing-off.

“’Masked Singer’ had always been kind of on my radar as something I wanted to do,” he told Entertainment Weekly following his win. “I said yes, and jumped right in. They presented me with the Piglet costume, and I flew back, and we went kind of right into it, which was exciting. So that worked out.”

Despite his background as a singer, Nick admitted he was surprised by how “hard” the competition was.

“What I took away from it, I guess is just the sense of pride that I was able to figure it out,” he added. “I’m proud that I gave good performances and made people feel things, that’s my job and my goal as a performer. So no regrets at all, I enjoyed every second.”

READ NEXT: Reality Star Reveals She’d Like Another Chance on DWTS